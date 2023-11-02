BLO’s ‘La Cenerentola’ tells a different kind of Cinderella story — set in Boston

But for Dawn M. Simmons, directing Boston Lyric Opera’s “Cenerentola,” opening Nov. 8, the lack of fairy dust doesn’t lessen the enchantment of the story.

In Gioachino Rossini’s 1817 comic opera “La Cenerentola,” a few recognizable elements of the classic “Cinderella” fairy tale are missing. Cinderella — here named Angelina — doesn’t roll up to the ball in a pumpkin-turned-carriage conjured by a fairy godmother. In this version of the story, her benefactor is the prince’s kindly tutor Alidoro, repaying the kindness she showed him when he was disguised as a beggar. She doesn’t accidentally leave behind a glass slipper while fleeing the ball, either; instead, to make sure the prince is actually into her even when she’s dressed in rags, she slips him one of her two bracelets and tells him to find its twin if he wants to be with her.

“I don’t think you miss anything,” said Simmons, the cofounder of Boston-based Black theater company Front Porch Arts Collective. “The tomfoolery that happens in this story really takes the place of that.” Several characters in “Cenerentola” are “playing with their identity and masquerading as something else, in order to find the love that they seek.”

In short, “the story is grounded in real main character energy,” she said.

The production is an operatic directing debut for Simmons, a self-described terrible singer who came to the theater world through dance. For around 20 years, Simmons has been a mainstay of the Boston theater scene, holding leadership positions at Boston Center for the Arts, fringe company New Exhibition Room, and StageSource as well as maintaining a busy freelance schedule. Earlier this year, Front Porch and Huntington Theatre Company’s co-production of Lenelle Moïse’s play “K-I-S-S-I-N-G” took home multiple honors at the Boston Theater Critics Association’s Elliot Norton Awards, including one for Simmons as outstanding director.

She has listened to opera since she was a kid, but she hadn’t been familiar with “Cenerentola” before BLO general director Bradley Vernatter tapped her to direct the company’s production, which is set in a fantastical present-day Boston. Among Rossini’s operas, “Cenerentola” is often overshadowed by its older and more popular sibling “The Barber of Seville,” but Simmons found the high spirits and vocal fireworks of “Cenerentola” easy to love.

“There are moments in the first act where I’m like, ‘I don’t know how you’re going to find the energy to go on,’” she said. “But these are some of the loveliest, most good-humored artists, and each one of them is excited and ready for the challenge.”

Simmons and scenic designer Jenna Lord decided early on that the royalty would live on Beacon Hill, and Lord took inspiration from the neighborhood’s hidden gardens in designing those sets. “It’s remarkable how things look so small, but then hidden behind these buildings are the large, beautiful garden areas,” Lord said in a Zoom interview. “It was very important to Dawn that we maintain the sweetness and the romance. I think she was drawn to the storybook quality.”

By contrast, Angelina lives with her money-hungry stepfamily in a gleaming Seaport apartment. “Boston has a housing shortage, but half these apartments are empty because nobody can pay to live in them,” Lord said. “This is something evil that is happening.”

One thing she found interesting while designing the Seaport sets, she noted, was that the apartments “want you to look into them,” which to her clicked with the characters of Cinderella’s stepsisters, snobbish aspiring Instagram it-girls.

From left: Alexis Peart (Tisbe), Levi Hernandez (Dandini), Dana Lynne Varga (Clorinda), and Brandon Cedel (Don Magnifico) during a rehearsal for Boston Lyric Opera's upcoming production of Rossini's "La Cenerentola" at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Earlier this week at a rehearsal at Red Sky Studios in Brighton, Simmons barely sat in her director’s chair as she coached the principal singers through an intricate quintet in the first act, in which most of the characters are trying to reveal or conceal something. “You’re never just walking,” she encouraged the performers as they figured out how to weave around one another.

Levy Sekgapane, the South African tenor singing the role of Don Ramiro, Cinderella’s prince, rushed forward to emphasize a line.

“Do not fall into the pit!,” Simmons said with a laugh. “That’s you and three musicians you’re taking out!”

In approaching the actual story, Simmons wanted to “keep it modern, and a little tongue in cheek,” so she looked for inspiration in “Cinderella” adaptations such as the 1955 musical film “The Glass Slipper” starring Leslie Caron, the “Cinderella” episode of the star-studded cable anthology “Faerie Tale Theatre” with Jennifer Beals, and the 1997 made-for-TV “Cinderella” with Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her fairy godmother.

From left: Levi Hernandez (Dandini) and Levy Sekgapane (Don Ramiro) during rehearsal for "La Cenerentola." Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Within the production’s humor, Simmons and the cast have found food for thought. Angelina, portrayed by mezzo-soprano Cecelia Hall, “doesn’t always just accept how the family pushes her,” said Simmons.

The director also decided she wouldn’t shy away from nuances that the cast’s racial diversity introduced to the already existing story about class and appearance. She recalled a conversation she had with Sekgapane, whose character spends much of the opera disguised as a servant while his valet Dandini poses as the prince. “The color of your skin is going to make folks immediately think something. So how do you play into that? You get to watch other people’s behavior, and clock it,” Simmons said.

Though Simmons hopes audiences will notice those unique moments, her overarching vision is that the opera will give everyone a moment to “remember the things that make existence worthwhile,” and help them take a minute to breathe in a troubled world.

“This cast,” said Simmons. “I could not have asked for a more incredible cast for this to be my first time. They are magic.”

