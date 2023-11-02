In his music and in his soul, Brent Cobb is never far from ‘home sweet home’

“The music, where I come from, is certainly first birthed in the church,” says Cobb, on the phone ahead of a tour stop at the Sinclair on Monday.

By contrast, Cobb’s sixth and latest album, “Southern Star,” is pure country, like the rest of his music. But there’s an underlying reverence to nearly all of his songs. A native of small-town Georgia who moved back a few years ago after a decade in Nashville, what he worships is the Southern way of life.

Brent Cobb’s last record was a gospel album. The kind that previous generations of country stars often recorded, featuring old hymns and spirituals such as “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Just a Closer Walk With Thee.”

“I think about where we are — what is this life, and what are we doing here? There’s always some sort of spiritual context, even if it’s under the surface. Whatever this all is — a dream, a blessing, a curse — I’m always grateful, and curious.”

The title track of the new album is named for a rural bar where Cobb and his friend Jason “Rowdy” Cope spent a good deal of time. Cope, a guitarist for Jamey Johnson and cofounder of the Steel Woods, died in early 2021 of complications from diabetes.

But the song is also an acknowledgment that Cobb relies on his own North Star for guidance. His just happens to be in the South.

“Winding kudzu vines untangle up my mind,” he drawls warmly, accompanied by a soulful, sweet-sounding electric piano. “How beloved is my home sweet home.”

While his first few albums were produced by his cousin, the multiple Grammy winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Lori McKenna), Cobb produced “Southern Star” himself. He recorded it at the fully restored Capricorn Studios in Macon, known as the “birthplace of Southern rock.” Macon is also the home of Otis Redding, Little Richard, and lesser-knowns such as Howard Tate and Johnny Jenkins.

“A lot of those old soul records have keyboards on ‘em, a funky little bass lick, very simple drums, simple harmony singing, and that’s all,” Cobb says. “I always loved echo chambers, and Capricorn has the best.

“Next album, we’ll see. But this album had revealed itself to me in its entirety by the time I went into the studio.”

There’s a laid-back J.J. Cale vibe to several of the songs on “Southern Star.” It’s a stark contrast to the harder country of “No Place Left to Leave,” Cobb’s 2006 debut, which he recently reissued.

Barely 20 at the time, he’d been coaxed to Los Angeles to make a record with Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings. Soon after, Luke Bryan urged him to come to Nashville and accept a publishing deal. He spent a few years as a salaried songwriter, receiving writing credits for Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, and other successful country artists.

In 2008, he was invited to a recording session at Hillbilly Central, the old Nashville studio where Tompall Glaser produced “Wanted: The Outlaws,” the all-star album that became country music’s first million-seller. The Oak Ridge Boys were set to cover Cobb’s song “Hold Me Closely,” and Jessi Colter — Shooter’s mother and Waylon Jennings’s widow — was there playing keyboards. Cobb took the opportunity to ask for some advice.

“I was having a rough patch, trying to find my muse,” he recalls. “So I said, ‘I don’t have anything to write about.’ Miss Jessi Colter looked at me and said, ‘Well, honey, right now you’re livin’. So just live, and the songs will come.’ ”

It would be another decade before Cobb released his second album, “Shine on Rainy Day,” in 2016. That led to opening slots for some big names, including Combs and Stapleton. It was Stapleton’s wife, Morgane, who actually took a shine to Cobb’s music, he says.

“Morgane is really the one calling all the shots,” he says. “They have six kids, too. She’s a superhero, man.”

Cobb and his wife, Layne, have two kids. When their first baby was born in 2014, he stayed home for a couple of years “to be Daddy” while his wife, a pharmacist by training, worked nights. Layne has several songwriting credits on the new album, including “Patina,” a lilting tribute to a lasting relationship: “We’ve been together so long, we put patina on love.”

By now Cobb has a unique perspective on the great divide of contemporary country music: He spent years writing songs aiming for the charts and the radio, but his own recording career epitomizes the independent brand of country sometimes called Americana.

Some of his fellow artists don’t appreciate the label — they’re more country than country radio, they’ll say — but Cobb doesn’t care one way or the other. While cutting an EP in 2012, his producers kept trying to steer him away from the “back porch” sound, he says.

“I remember them making a joke: ‘You don’t wanna be Americana, do you?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, that’s where all the cool music is.’

“Wherever they’ll have me, that’s where I’ll go.”

These days Cobb calls his sound “Southern eclectic”: “Sometimes it rocks, sometimes it rolls, sometimes it’s country, with a little bit of soul.” It’s all, he says, Southern.

The song that’s grabbed the most attention from “Southern Star” is “When Country Came Back to Town,” a roll call of the friends and peers who’ve created an alternative to what’s played on all those radio stations nicknamed The Bull. “Names like Childers, Jinks, Price, and Whitey,” he sings. “Lord knows it’s hard to name them all.”

It’s been several years since the height of the “bro country” debate. Cobb sees hope in festivals such as Stagecoach, which presents arena headliners alongside more grass-roots newcomers.

“You take somebody like Shooter, who is arguably the founding father of this era’s version of the quote-unquote ‘outlaw’ country, whatever you want to call it,” he says. “And then you take Luke Bryan — you could call him, again, the quote-unquote ‘godfather of bro-country,’ or whatever. And I’m friends with all of ‘em.”

It doesn’t have to be complicated, he says.

“Some people like to eat Domino’s,” he says, “and some like to go to Frank Pepe’s.”

BRENT COBB

At the Sinclair, Cambridge. Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. $25. www.axs.com

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.



