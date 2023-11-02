Boston’s Bell Biv Devoe to perform at 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The situation is getting serious (in a good way) for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Boston boy band Bell Biv Devoe is set to perform at the 2023 festivities, which released its star-studded lineup Wednesday. Returning to the streets of New York City for its 97th edition on Nov. 23, the parade will also feature performances by Brandy, Cher, Chicago, En Vogue, Jon Batiste, and more.
Bell Biv Devoe members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe shared their excitement over the announcement on the band’s social media account Wednesday.
“NYC make sure y’all come out!” the New Jack Swing band wrote on Instagram. “Set your reminders now and be sure to tune in.”
Formed by members of New Edition in the wake of Bobby Brown’s departure as a solo artist in the mid-’80s, Bell Biv Devoe earned acclaim for the trio’s 1990 single “Poison,” which quickly rose to the top of the Billboard charts that year. The song also sold over one million copies that year, receiving a platinum certification by RIAA.
In addition to the 17 musical performances set for Thanksgiving, this year’s parade will include more than two dozen floats and balloons, featuring pop culture characters like Grogu (a.k.a. baby Yoda) of “The Mandalorian,” Super Saiyan Goku of “Dragon Ball Super,” and Pokémon’s Pikachu.
The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and will air live on NBC and Peacock.
