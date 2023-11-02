Boston’s Bell Biv Devoe to perform at 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The situation is getting serious (in a good way) for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Boston boy band Bell Biv Devoe is set to perform at the 2023 festivities, which released its star-studded lineup Wednesday. Returning to the streets of New York City for its 97th edition on Nov. 23, the parade will also feature performances by Brandy, Cher, Chicago, En Vogue, Jon Batiste, and more.

Bell Biv Devoe members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe shared their excitement over the announcement on the band’s social media account Wednesday.