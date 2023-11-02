Kickin’ it with Mark Wahlberg

Wahlberg recalled receiving a pair of Converse from his late sister Debbie, which he “tried to keep clean forever” until he realized poking holes in them might inspire another family member to buy him new ones. When that didn’t work, he would shovel snow, sell newspapers, and do anything he could to save up enough money to splurge on kicks.

Before and after school, the self-proclaimed “big shoe head” would spend hours walking the aisles of stores like Mickey Finn’s and Crystal’s, pining for “shell toes” (the nickname for Adidas Superstar sneakers), the actor told the Globe on Wednesday. Wahlberg was at Concepts on Newbury Street for a launch event celebrating the debut of Origin, a new sneaker by his lifestyle brand Municipal.

When Mark Wahlberg was a kid growing up in Dorchester, all he wanted was a fresh pair of sneakers.

Advertisement

“It’s just always been a part of my life and a big part of my identity,” said Wahlberg, who also wanted to be a Celtics ball boy, just so he could score shoes in the team’s green and black colors.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

These days, getting a new pair of sneakers is no trouble for the actor, who boasts an extensive sneaker collection that was valued at over $100,000 in 2015 and features pairs like the Eminem x Carhartt Air Jordan 4, which can sell for more than $20,000.

“I have an office in Vegas where my shoe collection basically takes up the whole entire office,” Wahlberg said. “I let my sons go over there and take pairs. But for the most part, I want to keep them and hopefully I can build a space where I can have them all.”

The Origin shoe by Municipal at the sneaker release by Mark Wahlberg at the Concepts store on Newbury Street Nov. 1. Tanner Pearson For The Boston Globe

When he’s not collecting kicks, Wahlberg is working on his own shoe offering, which he calls a “dream come true.” In 2022, he became a strategic investor in sneaker brand P448 and its parent company StreetTrend, which teamed up with the actor’s Municipal brand earlier this year for the launch of Origin. A full collection is reportedly planned for 2024.

Advertisement

While Wahlberg has worked with other shoe companies in the past, mostly at an “endorsement level,” he’s putting his money where his feet are with Origin. After investing in the company, Wahlberg worked closely with StreetTrend CEO Wayne Kulkin, who the actor compares to Nike cofounder Phil Knight, to create the new sneaker offering.

“I wanted to have the comfort of like a Boost and a Yeezy, but then I wanted the stability of a performance shoe,” Wahlberg said. “I wanted something that you could wear to work, you could work out in, you could wear around the house.”

Despite his foray into sneakers and other business ventures, Wahlberg hasn’t forgotten about acting.

While he’s teased slowing down the pace of his film productions, Wahlberg doesn’t plan to stop acting altogether any time soon. In fact, the actor revealed that he’s “trying to build a studio in Vegas” near his home in order to create productions while still being close to his family.

Mark Wahlberg tries on a pair of the Origin shoe. Tanner Pearson For The Boston Globe

“I wanted to be able to work from home, building brands and then also just making my own films,” Wahlberg said. “Being able to fund films and television and own that content and really kind of be in control of my own destiny.

Advertisement

“Those are the things that I want to do,” he added. “But I think I have a certain window where I can continue to selfishly become a better actor and make movies that I really feel like people would want to see me in and that I would want to see.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.