Listen: The Beatles release last song, ‘Now and Then’

Touted as the last Beatles song, “Now and Then” released worldwide on Thursday, giving fans a chance to hear John Lennon, George Harrison , Paul McCartney , and Ringo Starr together again. The song is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other music streaming services, with a music video for the track set to debut on Friday.

Physical copies of “Now and Then” will also release on Friday, with the song featured as a double A-side single along with the band’s 1962 debut hit, “Love Me Do.” “Now and Then” will be included in remastered versions of the Beatles’ “Red and Blue” greatest hits album beginning Nov. 10.

In a documentary short promoting the new song, McCartney opened up about working on the track and the loss of Lennon, who was killed outside of his New York City residence in 1980.

“When we lost John, we knew that it was really over,” said McCartney. “But in 1994, amazingly, an interesting opportunity arose where we could make more music together.”

According to the documentary, Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono found a collection of tracks that her husband recorded before his death, and offered them to the surviving Beatles members. In 1995, Harrison, McCartney, and Starr were able to finish the songs “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love,” which were included in the “Beatles Anthology” project, but struggled to finalize “Now and Then.”

Starr recalled how Lennon’s voice was hard to extract from his piano playing on the tape, which is why the group stepped away from the song for nearly two decades.

“When we started ‘Now and Then,’ it was very difficult because John was hidden in a way,” Starr said. “It really brought to the fore to the three of us that John’s gone.”

Finishing the song was further complicated by the death of Harrison in 2001, which “took the wind out of our sails,” McCartney revealed in the documentary short. It wasn’t until McCartney and Starr started working with director Peter Jackson on the 2021 Beatles documentary “Get Back” that they realized the song could be finished thanks to advances in machine learning and AI technology.

“During the course of ‘Get Back,’ we were paying a lot of attention to the technical restoration,” Jackson said in the “Now and Then” documentary short. “That ultimately led us to develop a technology which allows us to take any soundtrack and split all the different components into separate tracks based on machine learning.”

The technology extracted a “crystal clear” recording of Lennon’s voice, allowing the band to create a “proper record,” according to McCartney, mixing it with new instrumentals.

“It was like John’s there,” Starr said in the documentary short. “It’s far out.”

McCartney provided new bass parts, while Starr recorded new drumming for the track. Additionally, the song features string arrangements by Giles Martin, son of frequent Beatles collaborator George Martin, plus guitar by Harrison, recorded during their initial attempt at finishing “Now and Then” in 1995.

“All of those memories come flooding back,” McCartney noted in the short film, reminiscing on his nearly six decades with the band. “My god, how lucky was I to have those men in my life.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.