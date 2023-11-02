Sandy Winterbottom follows a 20th-century whaling boom and its lasting effects

One of the most seamless and effective examples of such scientific sightseeing can be found in Sandy Winterbottom’s “The Two-Headed Whale,” a majestic look at the barbaric heyday of commercial whaling in the Antarctic Ocean and the lingering consequences for its practitioners and the planet. Winterbottom, a recovering academic in Scotland, essentially conjures a time machine by booking a six-week trip aboard a 110-year-old tall ship from Montevideo to Tierra del Fuego, calling at several ports that overlap with Ernest Shackleton’s retreat after his disastrous attempt at traversing the polar continent more than a century ago.

Any environmental scientist wanting to write successful nonfiction these days is seemingly obligated to trade the lab coat and laptop for far-flung adventure. Reporting on global warming from a glacier-adjacent location. Documenting endangered species from their damaged habitat. Donning a fedora and picking up a whip aren’t necessarily required, but would surely be encouraged. Whether these literary excursions genuinely reflect the scientist’s swashbuckling spirit or simply evolved from Darwin’s 1839 bestseller “The Voyage of the Beagle,” the premise works for me every time. I love vicariously visiting somewhere I’m unlikely to see firsthand while also learning from an authority.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

While wandering the abandoned cemetery in Leith Harbor, a former whaling boomtown on South Georgia Island, Winterbottom spies the grave of one Anthony Commiskey Ford, whose tombstone records that he, like Winterbottom, hailed from Edinburgh. The coincidence of encountering another Dunediner nearly 8,000 miles from home piques Winterbottom’s curiosity, but the image of his grave gets “lodged under [her] skin” because Ford did not live to celebrate his 20th birthday. (His tombstone records that he died at 19, but he was actually 18.)

Advertisement

After returning home, Winterbottom learns that Ford first served on the Southern Venturer, a whaling ship operated by the local Salvesen company, in 1948 when he was just 15 years old. He started as a mess boy in the Venturer’s main dining hall and ended up four years later crewing one of the smaller “catchers” that chased and harpooned the whales. Winterbottom’s research into Ford’s life and death, including interviews with relatives and ex-whalers who knew him, is detailed in the concluding act of “Two-Headed Whale,” but the fruits of these labors are harvested prior to that, in the bulk of the book that deftly dovetails Winterbottom’s 2016 trip with her studied re-creation of Ford’s voyages nearly 70 years prior.

Advertisement

The contrasts are stark, but their juxtaposition enlightening. The Europa, which you too can travel aboard, is a three-masted Dutch barque that began life on the Elbe River in 1911. It boasts 26 sails with around 225 ropes attached to them. Though Winterbottom and the other 39 passengers pull regular watch shifts — ”four hours on, eight off” — and help the 20 crew members rig the ship, they are ostensibly vacationing.

Ford is decidedly not. He spends nearly six months aboard the “long, flat and blunt-nosed” Salvesen flagship with almost 500 men — 180 British and 300 Norwegian. The Southern Venturer, built in 1945, is “a floating factory, a whole shore-based whale-oil refinery crammed onto a ship,” housing boilers, cookers, oil extractors, and 32 storage tanks with a capacity of 20,000 tons. Once headed to sea, the teak decking on its long sloping stern, where whales are winched aboard to be slaughtered, is covered with pine that will be torn up and “dumped overboard, bloodied and battered at the end of the season.” Ford remains focused his first few years, teaching himself Norwegian and working his way up to the officers’ mess. He loses his position the fourth year due to personal battles, so he signs on as a blubber boy, hooking chunks of whale fat into the Venturer’s boiling cookers, a miserable drudge that he’s glad to leave behind for the more hazardous position on the catcher.

Advertisement

The first of several locations where the timelines overlap is Leith Harbor. Shackleton makes his way there “in a small leaky lifeboat” after the Endurance is crushed in pack ice in the Weddell Sea, the depths of which today are “warming five times faster than anywhere else on the planet.” When Ford arrives, the outpost is an unruly frontier town with an abattoir, a cinema, a rat infestation, and an overpowering smell from the “soup of stinking whale intestines rotting in the bay.” When Winterbottom docks, it’s little more than rusted ruins, the shoreline “more bone than stone.”

Winterbottom writes beautifully about the vistas, the sea birds, the ocean, and the ice, but her focus is the whales and the history and practice of whaling, including the extreme activism that (mostly) ends the slaughter. She highlights how the plastic we dump into the oceans continues to harm the whales, whose stomachs and tissue show traces of the waste. And she explains how a whale’s stress level can be measured by analyzing its ear wax, which also tells its age much like rings in a tree trunk.

Advertisement

She doesn’t dwell on statistics, but the numbers she does cite are sobering. By 1961 when Leith Harbor closes, “nearly 2 million whales” have been killed in the Antarctic, including around 350,000 blue whales. Today “as few as 5,000 [blues] remain,” struggling to survive along with the remaining fin, sperm, and humpback whales in an ecosystem that is “an impoverished and plundered version of its glorious original self, like an overgrown and scrubby carpark where rich woodland once stood.”

THE TWO-HEADED WHALE: Life, Loss, and the Tangled Legacy of Whaling in the Antarctic

By Sandy Winterbottom

Greystone, 256 pp., $27.95

Cory Oldweiler is a freelance writer and critic.