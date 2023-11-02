Sequel adds to true-crime boom ‘The Jinx’ helped bring about

“The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” was one of the first series in what has become a true-crime boom. The six-part HBO docu-series about Robert Durst’s possible murders ran in early 2015 and, along with Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” and the podcast “Serial,” it triggered a cultural obsession. “The Jinx” was especially juicy, too, thanks to the Durst money and Durst’s mumbling confession in the final episode. Unaware his microphone was still recording while he was in the bathroom, he said, “Killed them all, of course.”

Not surprisingly, HBO has commissioned “The Jinx: Part Two,” which is due for release sometime next year. The filmmakers from the original series, including director Andrew Jarecki, continued to look into Durst, who, in 2016, said he was on meth during the filming of the series. His life became increasingly difficult after “The Jinx,” and ultimately he was convicted of one of the murders in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He died of cardiac arrest in prison in California on Jan. 10, 2022.