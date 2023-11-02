National Association of Realtors CEO steps down after group found liable in antitrust case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The CEO of the National Association of Realtors is stepping down nearly two months before his planned retirement, a move that comes just two days after the trade group was dealt a punishing judgement in federal court over its rules on real estate agent commissions.

The Washington-based NAR said Thursday that Bob Goldberg would be stepping down after a 30-year career at the trade association. Nykia Wright, former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, was tapped to take over on an interim basis, beginning Nov. 20.

In June, Goldberg announced plans to retire on Dec. 31. His early exit comes during a rough week for the NAR. On Tuesday a federal jury in Kansas City, Missouri, ordered the trade group and some of the nation’s biggest real estate brokerages to pay almost $1.8 billion in damages after finding they artificially inflated commissions paid to real estate agents.