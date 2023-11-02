Sea Hag floats into Harvard Square with Yorkshire pudding and live music; Belmont’s Trinktisch pours its last pint

Expansions : Matteo and Francesca Ronzio moved to New England from Italy dreaming of opening a restaurant — and now they have two. Medford’s Real Italian Gusto (24 High St.) has a sibling in Bedford, N.H.: Gusto Italiano Market (254 Wallace Road) serves pizza and homemade gelato, plus calzones and wine. Grab your slices from 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday starting at noon.

Openings : The team behind Grendel’s Den in Harvard Square (89 Winthrop St.) has opened Sea Hag (49 Mount Auburn St.), replacing The Boathouse . Wash ashore for fish and chips, Jamaican beef patties, arancini, crab dip, raw bar delights, and muffins. On Sundays starting at 3 p.m., settle in for a roast with ale, Yorkshire pudding, and live music. Visit from 8 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and weekends from 10 a.m.

Events: Visit Portsmouth, N.H., for restaurant week through Saturday, Nov. 11, featuring some of the city’s best spots: Black Trumpet, Cure, Moxy, The Franklin, Vida Cantina, and lots more. A portion of proceeds benefit New Hampshire food pantry Gather. Three-course lunches are $25; dinners are $48. See the full lineup at www.goportsmouthnh.com.

Travel back in time to Boston’s dazzling dining scene of yore with Les Dames d’Escoffier culinary society, whose members have included everyone from Julia Child to Lydia Shire. They’ll hold court at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute’s Schlesinger Library in Cambridge (3 James St.) on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. to unearth menu archives from bygone restaurants. Reflect, then retire for a pint at the Grafton Pub down the block (59 John F. Kennedy St.).

Closings: Belmont’s cheerful beer hall Trinktisch (87 Leonard St.) will close on New Year’s Eve, along with their Craft Beer Cellar. Owners Kate Baker and Suzanne Schalow have happily sold beer in town for 13 years, while Trinktisch opened in 2021 — “an omen of happier days to come,” the Globe promised at the time.

The pair originally hoped to sell the businesses, but no luck.

“There are factors, of course, some of which include the long-lasting negative impacts of the global pandemic, which has had a ripple effect in the beer industry, retail, and restaurants, alike, on-going staffing challenges (and gosh, have they been many), and irreconcilable differences with our landlord, which has ultimately dissolved any parties’ interest in purchasing our businesses, as we had hoped. Time has run its course, and now it’s time for us to live our last chapter,” they wrote in a farewell message. “Rest assured that we will keep working hard to provide the best in beer, wine, food, and hospitality, until the very end.”

