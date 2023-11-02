My kids unwrapped packed suitcases on Christmas morning, and we took a surprise trip. Would I do it again?

Traveling on Christmas Day was a last-minute decision. With an “experiences over things” lifestyle, we hadn’t bought any gifts yet, making the surprise trip feel like an obvious choice. At first I was the only one who thought it was the obvious choice. But after some mild persuading, my partner was (pretty much) on board.

But I also wanted to conjure up some new magic for my kids and had long dreamed of them rolling out of bed one morning without any inclination that we’d be boarding a plane that day.

There’s only one thing I love more than traveling: Christmas. But up until last year, the two never overlapped because the traditions of the season brought my family so much joy, I couldn’t imagine skipping town during the most magical time of year.

At the time, my daughter was a 13-year-old with a book obsession and had been asking for years to go to Harry Potter World at Universal Studios. My 5-year-old has an adventurous spirit and gets excited about anything his sister loves. Neither of them had been to any Orlando parks.

So my partner and I compiled our miles and leftover flight credits from pandemic trips and were able to secure our one-way tickets from Bangor to Orlando without out-of-pocket costs. For the return trip, we utilized budget airline Allegiant, for a reasonable fare.

Because we only booked a six-day trip, our goal was efficiency without exhaustion. We opted for one day at Universal Studios with a VIP tour guide, which allows guests to skip all lines (a huge plus during their busiest week of the year). Since we hadn’t been to Universal before and had done minimal planning, we saved so much time by having a park expert who knew the lay of the land. Before arriving we did wonder what it would be like to have someone we just met with us for the entire day, but our guide, Matt, added so much to our experience. For another layer of convenience, we stayed at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, which has a complimentary water taxi that takes guests directly to a boat dock next to Universal.

The author's son on his way to the plane last Christmas. Erinne Magee

As our trip continued, we switched to Disney’s Swan and Dolphin hotel, which has a complimentary shuttle to Disney Springs, where we saw Cirque du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life,” a brilliant show we’d all see again in a heartbeat. There was a magical energy at the Swan and Dolphin, which might have had something to do with being able to see fireworks in all directions from our hotel room. Another part of the excitement came from being able to walk to the Disney Boardwalk and wave to Epcot before hopping on the monorail and riding it to the end, vicariously living out the Disney experience while hopping off and on to check out different Disney resorts.

An unexpected highlight of the trip was a visit to Gatorland, which started as a roadside attraction 70 years ago and is now a 110-acre park with an affordable admission ($22 for kids, $33 for adults). We got up close and personal with wildlife, ziplined over alligators, and learned that these creatures can actually be called, like a dog. Our guide, Brandon, yelled “Buddy, come” with a distinct shout and knee-slap during feeding time. Buddy was met with raw chicken.

To finish our trip, we checked into the JW Marriott Grand Lakes hotel, wanting to relax. The property has a lush outdoor area with multiple pools, a lazy river, lagoons, and waterslides (a Mainer can’t visit Florida in the winter and not swim). Melissa Kelly, the James Beard award-winning chef who operates Primo in Rockland, Maine, has an additional location on the property.

The hotel is also a quick drive to SeaWorld, where we did not opt for VIP access. There was a huge difference in how much we were able to experience here compared to Universal without that pass. But as an ‘80s kid who grew up watching “Sesame Street,” seeing a whole area dedicated to my childhood favorite was a sweet trip down memory lane. That part of the park has rides geared toward younger kids with reasonable wait times.

The best part of the experience?

The moment when the kids unwrapped a packed suitcase on Christmas morning in total confusion. In fact, the shock never really wore off during the trip. Every look of wonder they expressed over those few days was a gift in itself.

But would we do it again?

Probably not on Christmas. And definitely with more than three weeks to plan. But there was a thrill in pulling together the surprise that I’ll never forget.