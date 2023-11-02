It’s Warren Miller film time, plus a doughnut tour and an app to turn your phone into a rescue locator

For skiers and snowboarders, nothing signals winter more than the latest Warren Miller film. This year’s crowd pleaser, “All Time,” launches a two-year celebration marking 75 years of Warren Miller films. Legendary skier Jonny Moseley narrates and stars in this year’s film, which includes new footage shot at Palisades Tahoe, Calif., and Park City, Utah, and historic footage following the evolution of mountain culture and the birth of ski towns over the past eight decades. You’ll see other iconic athletes, such as Glen Plake, Scot Schmidt, and the Egan brothers, and more recent favorites including Michelle Parker, Seth Wescott, and Lexi duPont. The film also shines a light on Donny Pelletier, “Maine’s finest athlete” as his tagline states, who reminds viewers not to take themselves too seriously. Upcoming showings: Berklee Performance Center Nov. 7; Somerville Theatre Nov. 8 and 9; The Music Hall in Portsmouth, N.H., Nov. 9, 10, and 11; State Theatre in Portland, Maine, Nov. 10; The Cabot in Beverly Nov. 11; Avon Cinema in Providence Nov. 15; JPT Film and Event Center in Newport, R.I., Nov. 16; Town Hall Theater in Middlebury, Vt., Nov. 17; The Flynn in Burlington, Vt., Nov. 18; and Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe, Vt., Nov. 19. Attend a showing and you’ll get a chance to win ski trips, gear, and prizes from event sponsors such as Peak Skis (Bode Miller’s ski line), Helly Hansen, and Backcountry.com . Ticket prices vary. www.warrenmiller.com

The Underground Donut Tour in Victoria, B.C., just launched a few months ago, offering visitors a guided tour of the city’s top doughnut shops and tales of the landscape and local scenes along the way. Warren Miller Entertainment

This tasty tour includes hand-crafted doughnuts

What’s not to love about a walking tour that begins and ends at different doughnut shops and visits a couple of others in between? The Underground Donut Tour in Victoria, B.C., just launched a few months ago, offering visitors a guided tour of the city’s top doughnut shops and tales of the landscape and local scenes along the way. The self-proclaimed “world’s only food tour specializing in donuts” starts at Empire Donuts with its diner-style retro décor. Empire opens its doors from 8 or 9 a.m. until the doughnuts sell out — usually by late morning. Walk off that treat as you make your way to another beloved coffee and doughnut stop, Discovery Coffee with Yonni’s Doughnuts, which puts its own twist on mouthwatering classics, and Frickin’ Delights Donuts, which opened last year and sells all vegan doughnuts. Two miles later — after wandering along Victoria’s inner harbor, seeing the renowned Empress hotel, and making your way to Chinatown — you’ll end the tour at Friends and Family Bake, which serves delicious Filipino doughnuts and other sweet treats (doughnut shop visits may vary due to timing and supplies). The company also runs doughnut tours for solo travelers, wedding parties, and corporate and student groups. Tickets: $33 10 and under; $40 11 and older, including doughnuts and drinks. www.undergrounddonuttour.com

AirFlare turns your phone into an outdoor safety tool and rescue locator in case you run into trouble due to stormy weather, injury, misjudgment, or just bad luck. The app, paired with your phone's technology, can help rescuers pinpoint your location within several feet. AirFlare

EVERYWHERE

Turn your phone into a rescue locator

Download the AirFlare app onto your smartphone before hitting the slopes this winter and it can save your life — just as it did for an Idaho skier earlier this year. AirFlare turns your phone into an outdoor safety tool and rescue locator in case you run into trouble due to stormy weather, injury, misjudgment, or just bad luck. After downloading the app, create an account and then enable WiFi, which makes your phone discoverable by search and rescue crews even when you’re completely off the grid and unable to relay your coordinates (enabling WiFi doesn’t drain your battery if you keep your phone in airplane mode). The unique identifier on your phone can help rescuers pinpoint your location within several feet. The app also contains links to call or text 911 in case you get cell service, and to activate an SOS strobe for alerting passing aircraft or others within view; even use it to locate friends or family members at outdoor events or venues. A list of safety tips can help you prep for an adventure or stay calm when one has taken a bad turn. New this year, AirFlare supports live chats between rescuers and users, so you can share real-time information as the situation develops. The app proves useful even after the snow melts: It works the same for anglers, mountain bikers, hikers, trail runners, rock climbers, and other outdoor adventurers. Buy one version of AirFlare for yourself or purchase an AirFlare Family Pack, which lets you share it with up to 10 friends and family members so you can ensure each other’s safety. Four New England ski areas provide the app free to season passholders, including Jay Peak, Burke Mountain, Berkshire East, and Cannon Mountain. $4.99 annual subscription or $14.99 for lifetime subscription; family plans range from $8.99 annually to $48 for lifetime. airflare.com/life-save

