Lines out the door for New York slices in Harvard Square, thanks to Joe’s Pizza

The backstory: In the late 1950s, Joe Pozzuoli came to the United States from Naples. He’d learned how to make pizza growing up in Italy, and eventually he opened the first Joe’s in Greenwich Village in 1975 at the corner of Bleecker and Carmine, back when the neighborhood still had the whiff of anti-establishment grit, and where everyone knew his name. It felt and operated like a dive bar, dark and simple, with late-night hours and zero frills.

“It was a very small store, just my father and my two older brothers for staff. My brothers were very young at the time. That store, and that corner, became an iconic spot for pizza, especially at late night — everyone knew that Joe’s was where you go to get your slice,” says Pozzuoli’s son, also Joe. “The vibe was very bohemian. There were lots of characters — not even the character and charm of the Village, but just characters in general. It made for an interesting workday.”

People enjoy lunch at Joe's Pizza, but it's also open for a late-night snack.

It didn’t hurt that they were one of the few city pizzerias open until four in the morning. Gradually, the brothers began to expand, despite his dad’s doubts: They opened in Union Square in 2013 and into Brooklyn and onto Broadway, near Times Square. Soon, there were Joe’s in Florida and Michigan. This is the newest iteration — a full circle return to another neighborhood with counterculture spirit.

“Cambridge is a great area for pizza because college kids love pizza. I mean, that’s the obvious reason. But also there’s something, there’s a certain charm to it as well, which I think works for Joe’s,” says the younger Pozzuoli, who’s incredibly modest and soft-spoken, counter to stereotypes of pushy New York pizza peddlers. “We see kids who come in twice a day.”

Jose Espinoza tosses dough while working during the lunch rush at Joe's Pizza.

In fact, Pozzuoli was born in Boston; his family ran Pino’s in Brighton back in the 1960s. (Pozzuoli has never been, though he says he has aunts who remember the original. His dad doesn’t talk about it much.)

Joe’s is on a corner once occupied by another New York export, Milk Bar. While it’s easy to lament that a local business didn’t move in, this place does have spunk: framed celeb photos on the walls, those vaguely seedy crimson pendant lights that call to mind a 1970s Pizza Hut, and stool-and-high-top seating that strikes a balance between comfy and cramped. (Do not attempt to perch a pizza box on the table. I learned this the hard way.)

People line up for lunch at Joe's Pizza.

The food: “Many publications have called us the quintessential New York slice, and I think we earned that reputation. … We still follow my father’s philosophy: plain cheese and sauce and occasionally pepperoni. It’s the classic New York slice: gas oven, cooked crispy, without a lot of stuff added to keep it as pure and simple as possible,” he says.

When a friend who grew up eating New York pizza started raving about it, I knew I had to give it a try. But first I had to get in the door. My dining companion and I joined a group that snaked around the corner. I hadn’t seen these kinds of lines in Harvard Square since the Border Cafe in its glory days. Luckily, things moved fast, and soon enough we were at the front, barking out our orders as a half-dozen or so pizza-makers rolled, sliced, flipped, and boxed in noisy harmony.

Joe's Pizza in Cambridge.

Choose your slices from the counter: plain cheese, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni with crisp burnt edges, squishy Sicilian squares with splotches of sweet sauce, Caprese with fresh basil. Then tote it all back to your table with as much dignity as you can muster, thin paper plates sagging under the oil, and dig in immediately. This is crispy, thin pizza best folded hot and shoved into your mouth with abandon. Rookie error: We let our white pizza sit too long until the ricotta and mozzarella had hardened into a clammy, cheesy sheet.

My friend and I had a hot debate over which pizza is better — the original Regina’s or this. Regina’s is a bit oilier, gloppier, and spicier; Joe’s has more soot and char. Regardless, it’s some of the best pizza either of us has tried in recent memory.

What to drink: There’s a soda fridge up front.

The takeaway: Hey, it’s not a sterile chain or a bank. Instead, it’s late-night pizza with the personality that Harvard Square deserves.

3 Brattle St., Cambridge, 857-259-6085, www.joespizzanyc.com

