Paul Daigneault, SpeakEasy’s founder, on traveling with friends, trail mix, and the national parks

Boston’s SpeakEasy Stage has produced more than 150 shows since its creation in 1992. And for the first time, the theater company is co-producing a musical — the Tony- and Grammy Award-winning “The Band’s Visit” — with The Huntington. Paul Daigneault, SpeakEasy’s founder and producing artistic director, is directing “The Band’s Visit” (at The Huntington Nov. 10-Dec. 17) and said the collaboration has been “wonderful” so far. “It’s interesting to be able to tap into resources that we don’t usually have access to,” said the Marlborough native. “There are so many musical demands on the show where you need on-stage musicians who play this music authentically and can improvise. And to have the financial resources to really tap into the talent in the city, and just to open ourselves to more resources and people to tell the story in the most authentic way . . . it’s been great.” Daigneault, 58, said he is excited for audiences to see this production of the show, which tells the story of an Egyptian band of musicians who are accidentally stranded in a small Israeli town and taken in by the locals for the night. “There’s so much potential to use this as a launchpad for future collaborations,” he added. An avid traveler, Daigneault, the father of an adult son, said he is intrigued by the country’s national parks. He has visited nearly half of them and is on a quest to get to all 63. We caught up with the Boston arts leader — who lives in Wareham and in Old Wethersfield, Conn., with his husband, Jeffrey Mello, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Connecticut, and their 7-year-old rescue dog, Lilo — to talk about all things travel.

I would buy an Airstream and hit as many national parks as possible. I am on a quest to visit all 63 national parks. I fell in love with Mount Rainier in my mid-40s, which sparked this passion. There’s nothing like hiking through these natural wonders — all with their own unique features. I have explored 29 so far. So I still have a ways to go.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted?

Maybe I should have waited longer, but we took a family trip to Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks during the summer of 2020. We spent 10 days hiking, kayaking, and exploring. Then, a few months later, I took a solo trip starting in Miami and driving through the Everglades, Biscayne, and Dry Tortugas. Discovering solo travel has been a great gift of life.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own?

Definitely on my own. Part of the fun for me is reading about each destination and planning the adventure. I use social media to ask friends for hotel and restaurant recommendations. This can help us avoid the tourist traps and experience authentic moments.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation?

I sure do like the idea of an unplugged vacation. But . . . I’m one of those people who thinks they are going to avoid work emails on vacation — but can’t resist checking. I allow myself to check once a day. There’s something about knowing that all is OK back home that helps me disconnect. Ironic I know. With that said, my best moments are when I am touring or hiking in a place with no wireless connection. Always a nice surprise — deep breaths.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table?

I use all of it.

What has been your worst vacation experience?

My husband and I once took a trip to Florida with friends when we were in our 20s. It was a disaster. We were inexperienced travelers on a budget and our friends had very different priorities. We spent more time trying to decide what to do than experiencing the sights. Traveling with friends can be very tricky. I used this as a learning experience and planned accordingly, so when we recently traveled to Cartagena, Colombia, with new friends, we had an awesome time. We plan on traveling together again.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all?

I relax through the adventure. I love not knowing where the road will curve or what the trail will be like. I love exploring cities and towns off the beaten path. I have ziplined in Costa Rica, helicoptered in Hawaii, “volcanoed” in Guatemala, and sipped Port in Portugal — and so many other adventures.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation?

I’m not a sit-by-the-pool-and-read kind of guy. I’m more likely to immerse myself in travel guides about the destination. I also recently received a wonderful book as a gift – “The Vagabond’s Way” by Rolf Potts – which offers daily reflections on travel.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be?

Stanley Tucci — who some say is my doppelgänger. I’ve enjoyed his work and travel food show “Searching for Italy.” We could do a subsequent season together: “Searching for…” So many possibilities.

What is the best gift to give a traveler?

Advice and suggestions only if they ask for it.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip?

My travel buddy Sheila is always in charge of snacks. She brings Cliff Bar Minis because they don’t melt. Also, she makes homemade trail mix that always hits the spot. She once sent me a flask filled with bourbon to warm me up in the mountains of Colorado.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation?

We purchased handmade tiles from a shop in Porto, Portugal. I have them at home as coasters and they are a constant reminder of a perfect vacation.

What is your favorite app/website for travel?

AllTrails. Helps me choose the trail for me and has a feature that allows you to navigate the wilderness when there’s no wireless signal. I have a terrible sense of direction, so this comes in very handy.

What has travel taught you?

I am an introvert in an extroverted field. Travel has taught me to be at peace with my inner introvert – using all of my senses to experience the world around me. My favorite quote by John Muir sums it up: “Into the mountains I go to lose my mind and find my soul.”

What is your best travel tip?

Create a plan for scheduled adventures to see key attractions, but leave unscheduled time for spontaneous exploration. Some of my most memorable moments are the result of letting the road lead me to the unexpected.

