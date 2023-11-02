What’s new and coming up at Disneyland resort parks

— Colorful San Fransokyo Square, entered through the 54-foot-tall towers of the San Fransokyo Bridge, opened Aug. 31 at California Adventure as a dining area of seven diverse cuisines with a few shops. The mash-up of San Francisco and Tokyo that replaced Pacific Wharf is an homage to the 2014 “Big Hero 6″ movie, and gentle-giant robot Baymax and young inventor Hiro Hamada are characters for meet-and-greets. The Bakery Tour to see Bourdin sourdough bread made is still here, with some loaves adorably shaped like Baymax.

There’s been a buzz of activity at Disney’s Anaheim theme parks since the pandemic, with several new features in 2023 or upcoming in 2024. Besides a refurbishing of favorite rides, here are a few of the big changes, with details from Disneyland media information:

— Tiana’s Palace quick-service restaurant opened Sept. 7 in Disneyland, serving New Orleans-inspired food and themed to 2009′s “The Princess and the Frog.” The same theme will be used for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, scheduled to open in 2024, with movie characters hosting a Mardi Gras celebration open to all. That will be the new version of the classic log ride that was Splash Mountain for so long, and had been widely criticized for its story connection to “Song of the South” and what one petition for change called that 1946 film’s “problematic and stereotypical racist tropes.” (The Splash Mountain ride in Florida’s Magic Kingdom is also changing.)

— There’s a lot of renovation happening at Downtown Disney, including more restaurants, and plans to open a new stage and lawn area on the west end later this year for events, activities, and concerts. That area is slated to feature a sculptural tower designed by Nikkolas Smith to pay tribute to work by pioneering 20th-century architects of color in Southern California. Upcoming eateries recently announced to be added to the 20 dining and quick-service spots already at Downtown Disney include Chinese restaurant Din Tai Fung, Mexican spots Paseo and Céntrico, and Porto’s Bakery and Cafe. Parkside Market is scheduled to offer four separate food areas: one focusing on Korean food, a cafe for drinks and bites, a spot with a chicken-centric menu, and a second-story bar for cocktails and mocktails.

— The CenTOONial Park portion of Toontown, offering children crawl-around spaces and water tables, is slated to reopen sometime this fall. So is Adventureland Treehouse, a new version of what opened in the 1960s as the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse, became the Tarzan Treehouse in 1999, then was closed in 2021. There will also be rope stairways to get to rooms showing how a new family imaginatively created living space in a tree with found and natural objects, including an art studio, astronomer’s loft, and music den.

— New shows debuted in 2023 for 100 Years of Disney, including the nighttime World of Color - ONE extravaganza of fountains, video projections, music, and lights at California Adventure; the Magic Happens parade at Disneyland; and new fireworks and video-projection shows above Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland. Nightly Disneyland shows were Halloween-themed when we visited, and it hasn’t been announced when the centennial celebration will change or end.

— Reimagining of the next-to-the-parks Paradise Pier Hotel into the Pixar Place Hotel is scheduled to be completed in 2024, with Pixar movie characters everywhere. The hotel has remained open during renovations, and a “Finding Nemo” waterpark opened there Aug. 1 as part of the rooftop pool play area. At the nearby Disneyland Hotel, the first new tower since 1979 opened on Sept. 28 with 12 stories of 355 “villa” rooms for Disney Vacation Club guests.