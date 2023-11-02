Five things to do around Boston, Nov. 6- Nov. 12

Ride a magic pumpkin to La Cenerentola at Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. Inspired by the Cinderella fairy tale, Rossini’s opera follows Angelina as she escapes her stepfamily’s home and attends a royal ball, and what happens after she disappears into the night. Witness Angelina and Prince Ramiro’s love story sung in Italian, with English surtitles. Showtimes vary. Find tickets, starting at $33, at blo.org.

Thursday

Righting Wrongs

Explore what it means to fail at WBUR CitySpace’s Freakonomics Radio Live. Featuring real-life stories of failures of all kinds, this special podcast series examines the lessons about success that only mistakes can teach. 7 p.m. Buy tickets, $25 general admission, $10 students, at wbur.org.

Thursday

Into the Woods

Understand what it meant to live deliberately at a discussion of Huff and a Puff: Thoreau’s Legacy. This deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum exhibit explores Henry David Thoreau’s teachings on self-reliance and nature, through artist Hugh Hayden’s slanted replica of Thoreau’s Walden Pond cabin. Join curators for a closer look at the piece’s significance. Visits to the cabin begin at 5 p.m.; the talk starts at 6 p.m. Registration required — $12 members, $20 nonmembers — at thetrustees.org.

Friday to Sunday

Knick-Knacks and Snacks

Lose track of time at the 27th annual New England Craft & Specialty Food Fair. With more than 225 vendors offering hand-crafted works including clocks, embroidery, engravings, paper crafts, soaps, and more, the fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Food for sale includes jerky, chocolates, pickles, and toffee. At the Danvers Indoor Sports Arena; $10 admission, with ages 13 and younger free. castleberryfairs.com

Opens Friday

High Note

Follow a group of Egyptian musicians stuck in an unknown village for a night, in The Huntington Theatre’s The Band’s Visit. An adaptation of an Israeli film, this Tony Award-winning musical by David Yazbek explores the power of unexpected friendship. Runs through December 10. Showtimes vary. Find tickets, starting at $20, athuntingtontheatre.org.

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.











