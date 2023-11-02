Highlighting wood trim instead of painting it can feel fresh, if you do it right

1 Grass-cloth wallcovering draws the eye up and highlights the beams. “They wanted a cozy and sophisticated, hotel lounge vibe,” Wikman says. “This adds an interesting layer and brings down the scale of the room a smidge.”

Christina Wikman felt strongly about preserving the wood trim in the family room of this historic Milton home. “It distinguishes this from other rooms, feels warm, and reflects the home’s original character,” the designer says. However, the curved gold sofas the clients inherited from their grandparents had go. “The combination of the sofas and wood looked very dated,” Wikman explains. Painting the walls Benjamin Moore’s White Dove also helped transform the space. “Their bright white walls felt too stark against the woodwork,” Wikman says. “Toning down the contrast did a lot.”

2 Wikman swapped out the sconces, but first lowered them to about eye level. “To create a nice, soft light that adds ambiance, I mount sconces about 60 inches from floor,” she explains.

3 The sectional provides ample seating for this young family of six, and also feels chic. The wood frame references the moldings, while the sapphire blue velvet upholstery is durable and elegant. “Velvet immediately elevates any piece,” Wikman says.

4 The round ottoman is upholstered in a Sister Parish indoor-outdoor fabric. “The smaller scale pattern plays off the geometric rug and introduces another shade of blue,” says the designer.

5 An oatmeal-colored rug in a classic check unifies the space. “Clients’ rugs are often too small,” Wikman says. “Use a large rug to bring the room together, then create different seating areas on it.”

6 A comfy, camel-velvet armchair on casters offers maximum flexibility. “It can be part of the main conversation area, face the TV, or swing around to the group of seats behind it,” Wikman says.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.