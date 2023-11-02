Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

According to “Who Gets to Live Past 100. And Who Doesn’t” (Perspective, September 24), “The realm of super-aging is an overwhelmingly white space.” The author contrasts the 76.4 year life expectancy of white Americans with the 70.8 year life expectancy of Black Americans — but neglects to mention the 77.7 year life expectancy of Hispanic Americans and the 83.5 year life expectancy of Asian Americans. Of course we need to correct the inequities that make Black life expectancy so low and American Indian or Alaska Native life expectancy even lower (an appalling 65.2 years), but it is simply false that whites are the longest-living group in America.

Advertisement

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Providence





The article’s implied premise is that since nearly 40 percent of the current US population is non-white, 40 percent of centenarians should be people of color. This false assumption ignores the tremendously changing racial demographics in the United States over the last half century. You [must consider] the racial backgrounds of the current US population — a cohort of Americans born 100 years ago when the population was much more white. We need to address the racial gaps in health care and life expectancy, but we need to do by looking at the real evidence.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Tony LaCasse

Roslindale

Pearls of Wisdom

Reading the Miss Conduct letter about the woman gifted single pearls, I was reminded of my grandmother’s gifts to me: a single silver spoon, every birthday, in the same pattern (“Strung Along,” September 24). When I created a registry upon getting married 57 years ago, I listed that pattern, and received several additional pieces. I never once used the sterling pieces, and sold all but one spoon...to remember my grandmother. Whenever I see the spoon, I recall her fidelity to custom, and her attempt to do something meaningful.

Barbara Harting

Advertisement

Framingham





Remember the old adage that “it is the thought that counts”? There is simply no way of graciously telling a person that the gifts they have been lovingly giving for the past many years have never been appreciated. To ask her if it would be acceptable to sell them for cash is the epitome of crass. It might stop the pearls from coming if Anonymous made them into a nice necklace and sent her relation a picture of it, suggesting that the project is now complete.

John Coote

Reading





I wonder if Miss Conduct is aware of what was a very popular tradition, particularly in the ‘50s and ‘60s, that was known as an add a pearl? If the relative giving pearls is an older person, she may view this from the perspective of that time. Being in my early 70s, that was the first thought I had when reading the article.

Nancy Sherman

Peabody





The add-a-pearl necklace creates an heirloom for the family that is wonderful to pass on, whether or not one wears pearls themselves. Preserving a family tradition and learning about it is special, regardless of one’s personal preferences. Our family has built several different pearl necklaces over the years, and they’re a gift that prompts lots of fond thoughts and remembrances. I recently gave the smaller necklace to my niece, who had a million questions about who’d worn the necklace before, which led to several hours with the family photo albums.

02149

Advertisement

posted on bostonglobe.com





I think it would be extremely cruel to complain to this gift giver that you don’t want the pearls anymore. You are basically saying that the gift was never wanted, year after year. I was always taught that you accept a gift graciously. It’s not like she’s giving you a kitten or a puppy — what’s the harm?

ad1967

posted on bostonglobe.com





I worked with a wonderful bachelor gentleman who did “pearls for girls” for his five nieces each Christmas and birthday. Each year he had the pleasure of visiting the jeweler, talking about how accomplished each girl was. The necklaces were made up at college graduation and worn at weddings. He had no children but felt a part of him would be with these much-loved nieces even after he was gone. Give your relative the pleasure of giving.

Antietem

posted on bostonglobe.com

Clued In

My thanks to Joon Pahk for “Falling Leaves” (Globe puzzle, September 24). Once I caught on, it was one of the most interesting and pleasurable crosswords I’ve ever done.

Mary O’Connor

Boston

Additional Classes

In addition to teaching financial literacy and civics, I have long thought a basic course in economics should be taught in high schools, preferably as a requirement (“Where Are the Classes Kids Can Take to the Bank?” October 1). As a retired businesswoman, I am aware of how often economic and political expectations are based on misunderstandings about how the economy and markets work. If the prism through which individual decisions and the broader economy are viewed is too narrow, short-sighted, or distorted, the true connection between actions and outcomes, including public policy decisions, can be lost. I believe most people make good decisions when they know the facts. A functioning society depends on quality education, which ultimately will lead to equitable opportunities for all.

Advertisement

Frances Shedd-Fisher

Brookline





Financial literacy should be an educational imperative. It would do wonders for the next generation, and each after that. Most people want to be good with handling finances, but simply do not have the right education and are bombarded with slick sales gimmicks leading them to make the wrong decision in complicated transactions.

MassTax

posted on bostonglobe.com





The emphasis on subjects covered on the MCAS has eliminated time that could be spent on important lessons about life skills such as this.

nausetboy

posted on bostonglobe.com





Kids going to college are taking out loans and have no clue how much they have to pay for them!

Cheryl Vozzella

Walpole





Talking about “Massachusetts schools” makes little sense given the shameful differences in what districts have to spend per pupil. Dracut, for example, has only about $12,000; Arlington, where I live, has about $15,000 per pupil, while neighboring Cambridge can spend twice as much, more than $31,000! We need to recognize these inequalities if we are going to include “financial literacy” in our schools.

MichaelJBrown

posted on bostonglobe.com





Advertisement

My siblings and I had a great consumer education growing up in another state. They taught us about simple interest and compounded interest, all kinds of ways consumers were conned (i.e. bait and switch etc.) as well as workers’ rights and even about the worst polluters. It was a public school that spent an average amount on its students. . . . My kids did not get the same education or services in Massachusetts, despite living in a town that had deep pockets for the schools.

WhyWontPeopleBehave

posted on bostonglobe.com





Where does one find a savings account with 10 percent interest?! I’d love to go to that bank.

Paula B. Riordon

Plymouth

What Lurks Below

Good for [Perspective writer Jeff Harder] (”I Let My Second-Grader Watch Jaws. Was That a Bad Idea? October 1)! And for all the extra discovering you’ve done together since. Offer your son lots of assurances when things feel scary and be truthful about when things are scary for you.

NoTedFan

posted on bostonglobe.com





I was 12 when Jaws debuted and my parents wouldn’t let me see it. I’m glad they didn’t. Kids now are exposed to too much that is terrifying.

C.Kingsfield

posted on bostonglobe.com





Perhaps because it kept me from enjoying the water, but after seeing Jaws at age 14 when it premiered, I’d no way allow my 7-year-old to watch. Then again, there is a lot worse they could be — and likely are — viewing. Age appropriate anything doesn’t seem to exist any more. Not all kids mature at the same age so hopefully he’ll be fine. So what if he doesn’t go into water above his big toe for a few years?

daisy1

posted on bostonglobe.com





Funny. As we all know, the real boogeymen are people, not animals. It’s amazing to me that this wasn’t part of the realization. They’re not “shark infested waters,” it’s their home. We’re doing the infesting.

Mary Fitzgerald

Newton





If that is the worst parenting mistake that he makes, I think the kid will be fine.

JayPeaker

posted on bostonglobe.com





If your son starts walking around dropping Quint quotes (“Hooper drives the boat, chief!”) then your work will have paid off.

bh1214

posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.







