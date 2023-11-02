For sale: Homes with blue kitchen cabinets

LOT SIZE 0.46 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $570,000 in 2021

PROS The farmer’s porch on this remodeled 1928 bungalow faces a dead-end street near Great Esker Park. Enter through the side mudroom to an open living area with engineered wood floors. The kitchen has blue and white cabinets, brass hardware, quartz counters, and peninsula seating. The dining and living rooms, with a bedroom off of each, have a tongue-and-groove wood ceiling, plus an electric fireplace. A stylish new bath off the kitchen has herringbone tile. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has skylights and a walk-in closet, plus a private bath with twin vanities and a step-in shower with jewel-green tile. There’s laundry in the partially finished basement. The backyard is deep but sloped and terraced. CONS No back deck or patio.

Andrea Mongeau, Keller Williams Signature Properties, 508-364-7767, amongeau@kw.com

$699,000

54 WHITEHALL ROAD / AMESBURY

SQUARE FEET 1,898

LOT SIZE 0.8 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $580,000 in 2022

PROS This updated 1880 farmhouse sits near Lake Gardner on a sprawling lot with a large yard, garage, and treehouse. The back door opens into a kitchen with blue and white cabinets, copper farmhouse sink, quartz counters, and vaulted ceilings with skylights. Across the breakfast bar, the family room is anchored by a pellet stove set into a brick hearth with reclaimed wood mantel. Sliders open to a glass sunroom; a nearby laundry room connects to a screened porch. The striking engineered acacia wood floors extend into the living and dining rooms. Upstairs, find three bedrooms, the largest across the hall from a modern bath with step-in shower and a trendy mix of faux wood-plank and octagonal floor tile. CONS Part of the driveway is shared.

Dante Bruzzese, The Movement Group at Compass, 781-854-1624, dante.bruzzese@compass.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.