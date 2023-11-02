Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Nov. 3-10

Foodies, it’s go-time. Eat your way through the City by the Sea during Newport’s Restaurant Week Nov. 3-12. Area restaurants offer an array of delish dishes, specials and deals. For example: Wharf Fishhouse & Tiki Bar offers a $32/person three-course menu: You might start on island fried rice with pineapple, Sriracha crema, nori flake, onion and pepper with teriyaki shrimp; before moving on to pan-seared jumbo scallops over ginger cilantro and sweet potato puree. For dessert? Perhaps Polynesian banana fritter with caramelized lime, coconut whipped cream and spiced rum glaze. Meanwhile at Midtown Oyster Bar , snag a two-course lunch for $27: perhaps pan-seared salmon cake with yuzu aioli and shrimp lo mein with snap peas and sesame. See menus and participating restaurants here .

Bob Dylan. Oysters. X-Men. The polar ice caps of Mars. Dogs in Halloween costumes… No, I’m not having that dream again. It’s real, I tell ya — and it’s all happening in Rhody this week. Let me explain…

COMIC CON

Don’t throw away those Halloween costumes just yet. Meet celebs, comic book artists, cosplayers, tattoo artists, and more in PVD next weekend at RI Comic Con Nov. 3-5 at the Rhode Island Convention Center and AMP. Cranston native Tom Quinn, known as “Cosplay Dad,” is among the featured cosplayers in the lineup. Special events chats with Kevin Eastman of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” fame, an “X-Men” animated series reunion, and much more, according to billing. GA admission: $115 adult, $50 kids. Details here.

SEAL WATCH

I will stream any nature show, anytime. If you’re like me, jump at this chance to see seals in their natural habitat. Apparently, they love Westerly in early November. (Sir David Attenborough, get on this.) According to the Weekapaug Inn’s event billing: seals gravitate toward the “cold November waters of Quonochontaug salt pond, which can be seen from Weekapaug Inn… early November is the best time to see these wonderful harbor and gray seals from our boats on the water.” A naturalist/boat captain will run the boat for seal watching Nov. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to event info. $45. 25 Spray Rock Road, Westerly. Details here and here.

PUPPY COSTUME CONTEST

Enough said. Adorable. Humans, bring your dogs in costume to Smithfield Dog Park Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Prizes to the top three best pup costumes. (I need pics.) 353 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Details here.

PAINT-YOUR-OWN BEER MUG

Whether you want to keep it or give it as a holiday present (you’re welcome, Dad) try your hand at painting your own mug at Smug Brewery in Pawtucket. Inebri-Art will supply all materials, beer sold separately. Nov. 4, 3-6 p.m. $20. 100 Carver St., Pawtucket. Details here.

WATERFIRE SALUTE TO VETERANS

Veterans Day is next Saturday and WaterFire is honoring vets early with a “WaterFire Salute to Veterans” Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m. with remarks by local officials. The Rhode Island Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band will perform around 5:30 p.m. while 100 veterans and active-duty service members carry torches around Waterplace Park. Wreaths will be laid at 7:30 p.m. Details here.

Meanwhile, catch a partial WaterFire on Nov. 7. Braziers are lit from 6-8 p.m.

HIKE WITH A GOAT OR BABY GOAT

Tired: hiking with a dog on a leash. Wired: Hiking with a goat on a leash. Yup, Simmons Farm offers hikes with their goats this weekend. Each walker gets their own goat to walk on a leash on a 90-minute hike around the historic farm. There will be stops along the way to let the goats nibble. (Adorable.) See views of Narragansett Bay, pass a babbling brook, meander through open pasture, “visit our pig friends, peek in on our group of belted Galloway cows, …and our funny flock of barnyard bird friends.” Stop. Too charming. Nov. 4 and 5, 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. GA $25; hike goatless $10. Hike with a baby goat: $50. 1942 West Main Road Middletown. Details here.

OYSTER FEST

… OK, let’s try this again. After falling victim to our insane streak of rainy Saturdays, the Ocean State Oyster Festival is playing it safe and moving indoors, Nov. 4, 4–9 p.m. at Farm Fresh RI in Providence. Tickets purchased for the rained-out event will be honored. The 9th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival features eight Rhody oyster farms, live music, craft beer, and wine and food vendors. Admission $10 advance, $15 door. 10 Sims Ave., Providence. Oysters and drinks sold separately. Kids 12 and under free. Details here and here.

KEEP ON SHUCKIN’

…Because we have another Oyster Fest. Yup, East Side’s hip Fearless Fish Market brings a free admission OysterMania, with live Grateful Dead tunes from local Dead cover band Playing Dead, oysters, pizza from Pizza Marvin (home of the Chowdah Pie) wine, and more on Nov. 5. (Love these graphics.) Pay for what you eat and drink. Noon to 5 p.m. 721 Hope St, Providence. Details here.

LITTLE PITCHERS HAVE BIG EARS

“…Don’t stop to count the years.” My fellow John Prine fans are singing that classic with me now. But these little pictures are counting the years. The Providence Art Club hosts its 119th Annual Little Pictures Show with a public opening reception Nov. 5. Billed as the “the oldest and largest art show of its kind in the United States,” the show features some 700 artworks by 140 artists spread across three gallery spaces, and features original works sized at 16 inches by 16 inches or less “priced at no more than $350.” Free. Daily noon to 5 p.m. though Dec. 22. 11 Thomas St. Details here and here.

FREE JAMS ALL WEEK

Jam all week long at The Pump House. Pick your poison: There’s a uke jam Nov. 6, 6-8 p.m. Get down with an “old-time jam” (bring your banjo, bass, mandolin, fiddle or “anything other instrument you think of”) on Nov. 7 from 6-8 p.m., followed by an Electric Jam that night from 8-11 p.m. On Nov. 8, they host an acoustic open mic from 6-11 p.m. Keep on rockin, Wakefield. All events free, $5 suggested donation. 1464 Kingstown Road, Wakefield. Details here.

“A CHRISTMAS CAROL” DEBUTS

If you put the tree up right after Halloween, Trinity Rep has a classic for you. Dickens’ timeless holiday tale of a penny-pincher and three ghosts hits this week. See a pay-what-you-wish preview Nov. 9. Then previews run Nov. 10, 11, 12 and 14 (from $20); Nov. 15 is opening night. Through Dec. 31. 201 Washington St., Providence. Details here.

BOB DYLAN

The man, the myth, the legend. Do not miss your chance to see this 81-year-old once-in-a-lifetime genius grace us with his presence. (Yup, Zimmy fan, here.) The Nobel Prize winner brings his Rough & Rowdy tour to PVD Nov. 10. What covers will he surprise us with? Who knows. He seems to be covering artists from the area in each spot he goes — maybe some Taylor Swift? (With Bob, I’m not even kidding.) Tickets are still available as of this writing. From $66.50. Details here.

MORE STARGAZING

Speaking of stargazing, if you don’t catch Dylan at PPAC, see stars in the night sky — and take advantage of the longer nights (thanks, Daylight Saving) — at Rhody’s Frosty Drew Observatory & Sky Theatre. Each Friday they open the Observatory, Science Center, Sky Theatre, and telescopes for free stargazing and astronomy. On Nov. 10, they “showcase the Rings of Saturn, the cratered lunar surface, the Galilean Moons of Jupiter, the polar ice caps of Mars, the phases of Venus, massive stars, speckled star clusters, vast nebulae, distant galaxies, and the best views of the Milky Way in Rhode Island.” Love it. 61-62 Park Lane, Charlestown, R.I. Tickets are free but required. Details here.

ONGOING SEASONAL FUN

I rounded up more fall ideas around New England for you here, but for Rhode Islanders in particular, try these picks:

The Chanler at Cliff Walk’s Apple Cider Bar is open weekends through Nov. 19. Sit out in the crisp open air to sip mulled cider crafted from Rose Hill Heirloom apples to refuel after your Cliff Walk. Details here.

It’s still pumpkin-picking and apple-picking (and cider donut) time, and Rhody’s orchards are ripe with all three. Pick a peck, a pumpkin or grab donuts for the road — with our guide here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.