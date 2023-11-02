Body of a woman discovered in Central Parking garage at Logan Airport, officials say

The body of a woman was found in a vehicle parked in Logan Airport’s Central Parking garage Wednesday night under what are being called “suspicious circumstances.”
The woman’s death is under investigation by Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office and State Police, according to Hayden spokesman James Borghesani.
He said the woman’s death appeared to have taken place under “suspicious circumstances” but declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation. He said more information may be released later Thursday.
This is a developing story.
