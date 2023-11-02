Two arrested in fatal Dorchester shooting, police say

He was charged as a fugitive in Providence, according to the statement.

Kevin Facey, 28, of Randolph was arrested Tuesday in Providence by officers of Boston police’s fugitive unit and Rhode Island State Police. Facey had a warrant out for his arrest issued out of Dorchester District Court for murder, armed assault to murder, and carrying a firearm without a license, police said in a statement.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the Dorchester double shooting in September that left a woman dead and another person injured, Boston police said Thursday.

At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Thursday Tevin Herman, 31, of Nantucket was arrested in the area of 49 Nobsdeer Farm Road, Nantucket by Massachusetts State Police and Nantucket police. Herman also had a warrant out for his arrest with the same charges as Facey, according to police.

Facey and Herman will be arraigned for murder in Dorchester District Court. The date has not been provided by police.

The arrests came nearly two months after the shooting.

On Sept. 9, at approximately 5:26 a.m. police responded to 12 Greenock St. in Dorchester where they found a woman shot. The woman was identified as Princess Charles, 29, of Quincy.

Charles was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Another victim was also taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.