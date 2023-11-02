The business community’s latest effort to improve R.I. schools

The group, which counts former Rhode Island Foundation CEO and president Neil Steinberg as an informal advisor, is pledging to focus on advocacy, accountability, and regional and national best practices.

This time it’s a group of business leaders who are announcing today that they have established Rhode Island Businesses for Better Education in an effort to address chronic absenteeism, career and college pathways, and achievement gaps.

Its founding members include the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, Partnership for Rhode Island, Rhode Island Black Business Association, Rhode Island Business Coalition, Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Rhode Island Manufacturers Association, and the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.

The potential upside: The future of public education needs to be much more aligned with work, and the more businesses that are willing to assist with making school more engaging and applicable to real life, the better. That effort requires more than a mediocre public awareness campaign and complaining about test scores. If companies can come together to offer more opportunities to students, there’s a chance to make a difference.

The potential downside: Students might have an absenteeism crisis in Rhode Island, but the business community has a stick-to-itiveness problem when it comes to education. They’re usually good for a quote or two about how we should be more like Massachusetts, but they’ve rarely followed through on a long-term effort to improve results.

It will be interesting to watch how Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green interact with RIBBE, if they do at all.

They’ve both sought to involve the business community in education in recent years, but they’re also incredibly sensitive whenever they face even minor criticism. Will they embrace RIBBE or treat it as a rival?

Speaking of McKee and Infante-Green, they’ll be in North Providence this morning to tout their latest efforts to address chronic absenteeism in schools.

