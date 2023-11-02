Cambridge man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drugs, firearms charges

Ahsan Arty, aka “Hass”, 24, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release upon leaving prison. The sentence follows a guilty plea by Arty in May to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, and conspiracy to possess and use firearms during and in relation to a drug offense.

A Cambridge man who tried to sell crack cocaine to an undercover police officer was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday on illegal drug and firearms charges, according to a press release from the acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

In February, 2021 Arty was captured on a recording brokering a deal to sell crack cocaine to an undercover officer. In August of that same year, he allegedly stole approximately four kilograms of cocaine from an associate’s residence in California and later distributed it in Massachusetts, according to the press release.

According to officials, Arty also took part in an armed robbery in Lawrence, Mass. in December, 2021 and another robbery in Everett in February, 2022 which led to a high-speed chase with responding law enforcement.

In April, 2022, Arty was arrested outside a Boston nightclub after a report that he had a firearm. Arty drove his vehicle at the officers and was taken into custody where police confiscated two firearms. According to the press release, Arty had been waiting outside of the nightclub to rob the target of the February Everett robbery.

Arty was already on pretrial release for multiple pending state firearm offenses during the time of these incidents. He had been previously arrested in Boston in January, 2019 and in Revere in July, 2019, prosecutors said.

