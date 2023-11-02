Car speeds off I-495 and crashes into Marlborough building, injuring driver and passenger

The driver pulled off at Exit 62 and continued in a straight line from the off-ramp directly into the front entrance of a building at 377 Simarano Drive, Christensen said.

State Police had alerted first-responders that an “erratic operator” was heading toward the city on I-495, according to Marlborough Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Christensen.

A driver and his passenger were rushed to the hospital after crashing into an office building at a high speed while coming off Interstate 495 in Marlborough late Thursday afternoon, a fire department official said.

The car blasted through a bollard near the building’s entrance before it crashed through three sets of double doors and came to a rest about 15 feet inside the building, Christensen said.

A receptionist inside had “a bunch of glass thrown at her” from the crash and an ambulance was called but she did not go to the hospital, he said.

“Luckily they hit part of the corner of the structure” slowing them down, Christensen said. “Another foot to the left and they would have been inside the main foyer.”

It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to extricate the two men inside the vehicle using several tools, including three sets of jaws of life, Christensen said.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital, and the passenger, whose leg was pinned beneath the dash, was taken by helicopter to a hospital. Details about their conditions were not available, but Christensen described their injuries as “serious.”

Christensen said there was no structural damage to the building.

A message was sent to State Police seeking further information.





