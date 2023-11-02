Cardinal O’Malley, Jack Connors honored by the Campaign for Catholic Schools

“Without the campaign we wouldn’t exist,” said Jennifer Roy, head of school at Trinity Catholic Academy.

Students, educators, and business leaders gathered at the Seaport Hotel for a gala dinner attended by hundreds. Students from Saint John Paul Catholic Academy in Dorchester and Trinity Catholic Academy in Brockton greeted guests. They led a prayer in multiple languages.

The Campaign for Catholic Schools honored Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley and philanthropist Jack Connors Thursday night during a 15th anniversary celebration of the fundraising effort that has raised more than $130 million to transform Catholic education in urban areas of Greater Boston.

The campaign is a cosponsor of the two academies, which were formed in 2007 by combining Catholic schools at risk of closing in Brockton and Boston. On five campuses, the academies serve students from preschool to grade eight, many of whom come from low-income families, the archdiocese said.

Brothers John and Michael Gabelus, who graduated from St. John Paul, spoke at the event.

“It’s just an opportunity to help give back to the school,” said John, who graduated from the school in 2008.

Micheal, who graduated in 2009 and is now a teacher at the school, sees his role as an opportunity to “help more students at more schools,” he said.

Connors, a retired advertising executive, was honored as a co-founder of the campaign.

“I think the word for tonight is gratitude,” he said of the hundreds of attendees seated at round tables decorated with pink and purple flower arrangements and white candles.

He credited the academies’ governance model, which relies on lay leaders, with ensuring success. “One thing we discovered was that leadership doesn’t require ordination,” Connors said in an interview.

He spoke about how this discovery opened up leadership opportunity at the schools the campaign co-sponsors.

Connors had a dignified approach to his leadership and the campaign’s accomplishments over the past 15 years. “It’s no big deal. It’s what we’re supposed to do.”

O’Malley received the Saint John Paul II Catholic Academy Jack and Eileen Connors Founders Award.

In an interview, he said it was “very humbling” to receive the award named for Connors and his wife, noting the couple’s “wonderful work,” on behalf of Catholic schools.

He added, “I am a product of catholic school and I don’t think I need any awards beyond that. That was a great gift in my life.”

O’Malley said he’s especially proud that “so many young people, who in other circumstances, wouldn’t have been able to get a fine catholic education now, have this opportunity that, for them, will truly be life changing.”

He said that seeing students get this educational opportunity “gives us all a sense of great satisfaction and joy.”

Over the past 15 years, he has enjoyed seeing “schools that were in danger of closing suddenly coming back to life and flourishing.” He has also enjoyed witnessing “the joy and enthusiasm of students and their families.”

