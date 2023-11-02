Three family members dead in house fire in northern Maine; child survives

A child was the lone survivor in a house fire that killed three family members Thursday in northern Maine, according to a press release from the Maine fire marshal’s office.
At approximately 2:05 a.m., the fire department responded to a report of a fire at 85 Riverside Avenue in Fort Fairfield, a rural town in Aroostook County.
When fire officials arrived they found that three people, a father, mother and daughter had died in the fire, according to the press release.
The victims were identified as Erik Elmer, 47, Jessica Elmer, 39, and Rose Elmer, 17. The child, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital, according to the press release.
There were no working smoke detectors in the home, officials said.
There are no signs of foul play, but the fire remains under investigation.
No further information was released.
