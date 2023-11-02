Three family members dead in house fire in northern Maine; child survives

A child was the lone survivor in a house fire that killed three family members Thursday in northern Maine, according to a press release from the Maine fire marshal’s office.

At approximately 2:05 a.m., the fire department responded to a report of a fire at 85 Riverside Avenue in Fort Fairfield, a rural town in Aroostook County.

When fire officials arrived they found that three people, a father, mother and daughter had died in the fire, according to the press release.