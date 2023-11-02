Judge hears arguments in legal battle involving one of R.I.’s richest families

Stern also heard arguments on a motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit that Kim Chace’s oldest son, Malcolm G. Chace IV, and other family members filed in 2021. That suit seeks to remove Kim Chace’s nephew, prominent Providence developer Arnold “Buff” Chace Jr., as trustee of a $70 million trust, accusing him of using the fund for his own enrichment by investing trust assets in real estate deals.

Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Brian P. Stern heard arguments on a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed in July that claims Malcolm G. “Kim” Chace III’s will was improperly changed days before he died in 2011, resulting in $4.8 million in “unjust enrichment” for his widow and second wife, Elizabeth Z. “Liz” Chace.

PROVIDENCE — Lawyers on Thursday argued a pair of lawsuits that pit members of a Rhode Island billionaire’s family against each other, delving into allegations of “self-dealing” and “personal animus,” familial jealousy and divided loyalty, downtown development and millions of dollars.

After hearing three hours of arguments, Stern did not issue any immediate rulings. He is expected to issue decisions in 30 to 60 days, and if the cases proceed, he would preside over a trial next year.

The allegations are drawing attention to one of the state’s richest families, which began building its fortune with textile mills and benefitted when Warren Buffett took control of the family’s struggling textile company, Berkshire Hathaway, in 1965, transforming it into a multinational conglomerate. Kim Chace served on the Berkshire Hathaway board and became one of the state’s leading philanthropists and businessmen. He died in 2011 at age 76.

Matthew T. Oliverio, an attorney representing Buff Chace, argued that Malcolm Chace IV is the “ringleader” of a jealous attempt to overturn Kim Chace’s decision to name Buff Chace and William Saltonstall (Liz Chace’s son and Kim Chace’s stepson) as trustees of the $70 million trust.

“What Malcom and his sister are asking you to do is ignore, set aide, and vitiate the intent of their father,” he said. “The request of the plaintiffs to remove the trustees is entirely self-serving and based on their attempts to undermine their father’s will.”

Oliverio said Malcolm Chace IV acknowledged in a deposition that, when he was in the hospital, his father explained he was not making him a trustee in part because he didn’t get along with Liz Chace and he didn’t want them to end up fighting. “I suggest the animus here originates from the plaintiffs and not from the trustees,” he said.

Oliverio said Buff Chace’s investments in the revitalization of downtown Providence are in keeping with Kim Chace’s vision. And he said the trustees were given the “broadest discretionary power” to make investments and manage the trust.

But Michael S. Marino, an attorney for Malcolm Chace IV and other plaintiffs, argued that “broad discretion” does not authorize the type of “self dealing” the lawsuit alleges.

“Broad discretion doesn’t mean you can do anything,” he said. “Buff derived all kinds of personal benefits and was able to go forward with development because he was able to use the trust as a piggy bank.”

Marino claimed Buff Chace renovated properties he owned in his own name and paid off debt to himself. “So he benefitted in a multitude of ways,” he said.

He argued that the case presents “genuine issues of material fact” and should proceed to trial.

The legal arguments came one day after an attorney for the Providence City Council accused the former administration of Mayor Jorge Elorza of undergoing a “corrupt transaction” when they agreed to provide Buff Chace and his firm Cornish Associates millions in tax breaks for 10 of his downtown apartment buildings.

Oliverio said the plaintiffs in Thursday’s cases had “gratuitously” pointed to the Providence City Council’s legal action. “Mr. Chace was trying to take advantage of various tax credits and tax stabilization agreements, and to suggest that is the basis of an ‘aha, the trustees must have engaged in some sort of wrongdoing,’ is really far fetched,” he said.

The lawyers also argued about whether the court should dismiss the lawsuit alleging that Kim Chace’s will was improperly changed on his death bed.

In May 2011, Kim Chace was battling stage 4 glioblastoma — a highly malignant brain tumor. And when he went into the hospital for brain surgery, his will provided his then-wife, Liz Chace, with $400,000 each year for the rest of her life. But on June 14, 2011, his will was changed to double that annual amount to $800,000, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Kim Chace lacked the capacity to change his will when the change was made “and/or” he was “unduly influenced” when the change was signed on his behalf. It also claims the change was improper because it was not witnessed by two independent witnesses.

The suit says Robert G. Petix Jr., then a partner at the Hinckley Allen & Snyder law firm, is said to have signed the document “at Kim’s direction.” And Petix served as the witness to his own signature along with another Hinckley Allen lawyer, Doris Licht.

Michael P. Burke, an attorney representing Liz Chace, argued that Rhode Island Superior Court lacks jurisdiction over this case because the will went through probate court in Florida. Any challenges to that will should have taken place years ago in Florida, he said.

“There is no basis in fact or law to bring this complaint here in Rhode Island in 2023,” Burke said.

But Marino argued that Rhode Island Superior Court is the correct venue since the trust is being administered in Rhode Island and some trustees and beneficiaries are Rhode Islanders. Also, he noted that Kim Chace was a Rhode Islander.

“The passage of time is not in any way an obstacle,” he said. “In this court jurisdiction is owed to that Rhode Island resident, that Rhode Island trust.”

Marino and former US Attorney Robert Clark Corrente are representing 12 plaintiffs, including three of Kim Chace’s children and seven grandchildren. The three children are Malcolm G. Chace IV, a Rhode Island resident; Barbara Chace, a Connecticut resident; and Elizabeth Chace Sundell, a Florida resident.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.