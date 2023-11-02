Springfield mayoral candidate denies allegations that his campaign team paid people for votes

“This is a coordinated effort by Mayor Sarno to steal the election and use municipal employees and resources to do so,” Hurst said.

“Any accusation that my team paid residents in exchange for their vote is unequivocally false and nothing more than a last-minute smear campaign by an administration that is vulnerable for the first time in 16 years,” Hurst said at a late morning news conference in front of his home, as decorative ghosts left over from Halloween swayed behind him in the breeze.

Springfield city councilor Justin Hurst on Thursday adamantly denied allegations that his mayoral campaign paid for votes and accused incumbent mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s administration of trying to discredit him days before the election.

The allegations stem in part from video footage that appears to show Hurst campaign volunteer Gilfrey T. Gregory, a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, peeling off bills and handing them to people outside City Hall after they voted early on Saturday, the Republican newspaper reported.

The general election is scheduled for Tuesday.

The newspaper also interviewed a man who said he was paid $10 to vote for Hurst.

“That gentleman is a volunteer for our campaign,” Hurst said of Gregory. “That particular gentleman has spent more time in prison than he’s spent out. But he’s a good man. And he’s [among the] individuals that I’m fighting for here in the city of Springfield. We’re running an election that is inclusive. We know that individuals struggle. We know that. But we also know that people want to make sure that they turn their pain into purpose.”

Gregory couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday, but he told the Republican he wasn’t bribing people to vote for Hurst.

“I know that the video may have looked bad, but I would never pay no one for a vote. Ever,” Gregory said. “I give people on the corner, standing outside looking for money, a dollar, five or 10 bucks almost every day. There are people really hurting out there.”

Written affidavits from city employees, however, provided additional details of the alleged fraud, according to the Republican.

Among the half-dozen employees who filed sworn affidavits was City Clerk Gladys Oyola-Lopez, who also serves as the city’s elections commissioner. She wrote that her employees told her they had witnessed irregularities at the polling location and she notified the state’s Elections Division, which in turn contacted the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts, the Republican reported.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the matter. A spokesperson for Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

In her affidavit, Oyola-Lopez wrote that the video shows Gregory handing three people money outside City Hall. He then “walked them down the sidewalk to Justin’s car and at least two of the women got into the black SUV driven by Justin Hurst,” the Republican reported.

Hurst offered an explanation during his briefing.

“We dropped people off there to go and vote, and when they came out [after voting] ... we brought them home,” Hurst said. “We’ve been doing that the entire election. We do it all the time. And we will continue to do it. ... We don’t give money in exchange for votes. I don’t know how much clearer I can be.”

Another municipal employee who filed an affidavit was Springfield police Officer Kevin Sullivan who was working a shift at the City Hall polling station Saturday.

“I was standing next to the ballot box, when a man put his ballot in the box and asked me: ‘Where do I get my 10 dollars?’” Sullivan wrote, according to MassLive. “I said to him: ‘You don’t get 10 dollars here.’ An elections member said: ‘No one here is giving you anything.’ I overheard another person say to the man who made the comment: ‘You — don’t say that.’”

City officials said the relevant affidavits and video footage would be available Thursday through the city’s online public records portal.

“Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez on Saturday, October 28, reported suspicious activity during early voting to our office,” Sarno said in a statement Thursday. “We immediately referred her to City Solicitor Judge John Payne. These allegations are very serious and upsetting to me.”

Sarno called voting a “sacred trust” that should be treated as such.

“The integrity of our elections must be protected,” Sarno said. “This is a legal matter which has been reported to the proper authorities by Solicitor Judge Payne. I will have no further comment at this time.”

