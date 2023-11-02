Maine State Police releases timeline of response to mass shootings

The timeline summarizes dozens of individual state police actions between the time the first reports arrived at the Lewiston/Auburn dispatch center on Oct. 25 at 6:56 pm to the discovery of the gunman’s body two days later and subsequent communications and meetings.

Maine State Police released a limited timeline Thursday afternoon laying out their actions in the 48 hours following the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine that killed 18 people and injured more than a dozen.

Among the details included in the timeline: state police were first deployed to search the recycling center where Card was ultimately found on Oct. 26 at 12:30 pm. His body was discovered on Oct. 27 at 7:45 pm.

The manhunt timeline does not include work done by other law enforcement agencies.

“Their contributions were unnumerable and are likely going to be revealed in the weeks to come as we receive reports from all of their assistance,” the agency said in an introduction released alongside the timeline.

The agency also released information on required training for active shooter situations. Police cadets must attend 7 hours of training on responding to active shooter situations and 7 hours on responding to crisis situations, police said.

