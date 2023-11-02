Medway family escapes Gaza after nearly a month in war zone, asks for ‘prayers for innocent civilians’

Abood Okal, his wife, Wafaa Abuzayda , and their 1-year-old son, Yousef, were able to depart Gaza at 5:20 a.m. Thursday and enter Egypt, said Sammy Nabulsi, an attorney and family friend.

An American family from Medway trapped in Gaza since war erupted between Israel and Hamas nearly a month ago was finally able to escape into Egypt Thursday, according to their attorney in Boston.

“The Okal Family is overwhelmed with the love and support they have received from home and abroad, but they are also exhausted, physically and emotionally drained, and have a long journey ahead of them back to the United States,” the family said in a statement. “The Okal Family expresses its deepest gratitude to their family and friends around the world, the Medway community, the media for sharing their plight and the plight of the hundreds of other Americans trapped in Gaza, their elected officials who fought hard for their return, and the State Department for providing them with safe departure.”

The family had been waiting for weeks in Rafah, a few minutes from the border, with little access to clean drinking water, medicine, or food in an increasingly desperate humanitarian crisis that erupted after the war began.

It was unclear when the family might be able to return home to Medway. They asked for privacy until they are able to reach home, and called for the immediate and safe departure of the remaining American citizens and their family in Gaza. They also asked for “compassion and prayers for the innocent civilians in Gaza, who gave them shelter, who helped them find food and water, but who continue to be without their own supply of food, water, fuel, or medicine to live.”

On Oct. 7, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and taking more than 200 others hostage and bringing them to Gaza. Israel’s airstrikes and shelling of Gaza, along with an expanding ground invasion, have killed about 9,000 people in Gaza, according to the Associated Press.

The family was visiting family in northern Gaza when the attack happened.

Okal has said he was in touch with State Department officials immediately after the war began, and at the urging of US government officials, made their way south to Rafah, near Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt on Oct. 13.

Until Thursday, Okal and his family had been staying in a home a few minutes from the border with about 40 other people, including roughly 10 children, he has said.

Among them were Okal’s sister and her three children, who are from New Jersey.

In audio logs shared with the Globe, Okal described repeatedly seeing blasts from airstrikes around Rafah, and the sounds of explosions and gunfire as the fighting escalated.

He and his wife would sleep with their young son between them in order to protect him in case their home were struck by artillery, Okal said. They had run out of milk for their son, who suffered an ear infection while in Gaza. The couple had to wait in line for hours to procure a gallon of water, which they shared with about 40 people, he has said.

Okal had expressed frustration with US government officials, who had repeatedly urged him and other Americans to come to the border crossing to enter Egypt, only to be turned away by Egyptian border guards.

On Wednesday, Okal said they learned that many foreign nationals were being allowed out of Gaza, and held out hope that his family would finally be able to leave.

“We finally see a glimpse of hope for leaving the war zone and saving our lives basically,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.









John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.