Old North Church celebrated its 300th anniversary with a new exhibit

“We understand that our fame comes from the lantern signals from Paul Revere’s ride, and that’s what brings people to us,” said Nikki Stewart, executive director of Old North Illuminated, the company that operates Old North Church & Historic Site. “This is an opportunity to tell that story but to also make room for the other 299 years of history and to talk about the other people who have made meaningful contributions to the church’s history.”

The exhibit, “Sparking Revolutions: Lanterns, Leadership, and the Evolving Legacy of Old North Church,” tells the story of the Anglican church and historical figures beyond Paul Revere, who made the church famous.

Old North Church & Historic Site is marking the its 300th anniversary of its founding with a new, accessible exhibit that highlights its history of diverse congregants.

Advertisement

One of the informational panels inside of the The Old North Church and Historic Site's box pews. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

About 40 of the church’s board members, volunteers, funders, and tourism partners attended the exhibit’s opening last week.

Through hand-held audio equipment for people who are hearing impaired and strategically placed information panels at eye level with people who use wheelchairs, the exhibit gives guests with accessibility needs the opportunity to experience the exhibit.

informational panels scattered throughout the church’s box pews detail notable moments in the church’s lifespan. One panel, placed below a large window, tells the “family legend” of when Robert Newman escaped out that very window, lantern in tow, to alert colonists about the British troop’s movements.

Tour guide Macy Ryan, left, conducted a tour from the crypt to the steeple tower. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Among the panels, there are also biographies that spotlight community members and visitors. One biography honors Reverend William Levington, the first Black minister to preach at the church, with a short paragraph describing his visit and detailing when in the church’s history he passed through.

“The panels … they talk about notable heroism with a capital H, they talk about pain, they talk about failing to live up to your ideals,” said Catherine Matthews, director of education at Old North Illuminated. a nonprofit that works on “interpreting and preserving” the church’s history. “In short, they talk about the human experience.”

Advertisement

A view of an open basement crypt below the church. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Maddy Rodriguez, board chair for Old North Illuminated, said it was a goal of hers to ensure the exhibit incorporated diverse stories.

“There are some stories in history that have been told the same way for so many years and I think [this exhibit] is about encouraging people to question, ‘What are the other sides that I’m not hearing?’” Rodriguez said.

The exhibit, which is a permanent fixture at the church, was funded by the Yawkey Foundation. The church is open for tourism Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. and on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.