Salem man, 18, due in court in connection with fatal shooting of Salem State student

The location is across from a parking lot near the university’s athletics facilities. The shooting occurred just a short time after thousands of Halloween revelers departed the North Shore city’s annual celebration. Beliard, a forward on the men’s basketball team , was taken to Salem Hospital, where he died.

Missael Pena Canela allegedly shot Carl-Hens Beliard early Wednesday while the 18-year-old Beliard was sitting in a vehicle stopped near 22 Forest Ave., according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office and Salem police.

An 18-year-old Salem resident scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court on a murder charge stemming from the shooting of a Salem State College student just hours after the city ended its annual Halloween celebration, officials said.

Tucker said the killing “is tragic not only for the victim’s family but for the SSU community and beyond.”

In a press conference Wednesday night, Tucker, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller, and Salem State President John Keenan spoke to reporters about the process of the investigation and their condolences.

Beliard’s death is the second fatal shooting on a state university campus in less than a week. A 19-year-old Southbridge man, Randy Armando Melendez Jr., was killed Saturday in a double shooting in a parking lot at Worcester State University that also injured a man. Neither victim attended the university, officials said.

Beliard graduated this year from North High School in Worcester, where he played on the basketball team that won the Division 1 state championship. At a May meeting of the Worcester City Council, Mayor Joseph M. Petty presented team members with keys to the city for their achievement.

Beliard also made the high school’s honor roll in the second quarter of his senior year.

The team defeated Needham 73-64 at Tsongas Arena in Lowell on March 19 to claim the title after a 24-2 season, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

At a rally celebrating the victory one week later, Beliard, the team’s only senior, said the championship felt “like a dream come true.”

“Ever since I started playing basketball, I always wanted to win a championship,” Beliard told the newspaper. “It’s an amazing feeling.”

Beliard told the Telegram he planned to study exercise science in college and eventually pursue a doctorate in physical therapy. He also spoke of the team’s camaraderie on and off the court.

“We have a lot of chemistry on the team and that’s how we got so far, that’s why we’re here right now,” he said. “We hang out outside of basketball. We’re all playing basketball. It’s really like a brotherhood.”

In a press conference at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Al Pettway, Worcester’s North High School dean of students and boys basketball coach, shared his memories of Beliard.

“He was a great kid, smart, smart student, he had a smile that would just brighten up any room when he would open his mouth, so we lost a really, really good one today, unfortunately,” said Pettway.

“I had just spoken to him about a month ago, he was excited about school, enjoying himself, he sent me his basketball schedule so I was excited about going to watch him play,” said Pettway

Information from prior Globe reporting was used in this story.

John R. Ellement and Kathy McCabe of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.