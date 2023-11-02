Suspect in Worcester State University shooting arrested in New York

An 18-year-old from Lawrence was arrested in New York Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend at Worcester State University, officials said.
Kevin Rodriguez is charged with armed assault with intent to murder and illegal gun possession, the Worcester District Attorney’s office said in a statement.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Randy Armando Melendez Jr., 19, from Southbridge, and another person were shot in the university parking lot, officials said. Melendez died at the hospital and the other victim, a 21-year-old man, underwent surgery for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.
Officials named Rodriguez as a suspect in the shooting on Sunday.
Advertisement
Neither Rodriguez or the shooting victims went to the university.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.