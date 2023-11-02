‘They were expected to leave the children behind’: Plymouth couple stay in Gaza after their children were not allowed to leave with them

Less than a week later, Hani Shafai said, his extended family and his brother’s family left all their belongings behind, including livestock, to travel to Gaza’s southern border and try to cross into Egypt. They have been turned away several times since Gaza’s borders were closed, he said.

Hazem Shafai, 47, Sanaa Shafai, 36, and their children, Seera, 13, Yomna, 10, and Jaser, 2, were visiting Hazem’s father and stepmother who live on a farm in northern Gaza when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7, said Hazem’s brother, Hani Shafai.

A Plymouth couple was told they were allowed to leave Gaza on Thursday — but their three children had to stay behind, according to a relative.

The family traveled to the border again Thursday, but when they arrived, “they were expected to leave the children behind,” Hani Shafai said.

He said that Hazem and Sanaa Shafai “were on the list of names of people to cross, but the kids were not on the list of people who could cross,” so the whole family returned to the conference room in Rafah where they have been staying.

“Nobody is going to just leave a 2-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 13-year-old behind,” he said. “These kids were born in the US, they’re citizens just like everyone else, to say ‘leave them behind’ is just inhumane.”

Shafai said that he and his brother’s family are waiting on the US Department of State to “rectify the situation.”

Sammy Nabulsi, a Boston attorney and friend of the Medway family who escaped Gaza Thursday, explained that there are two lists of people who can cross the border, one from the State Department and another that is published by Palestinian authorities.

Nabulsi, who has been helping American families leave Gaza, said it is his understanding that people must be on both lists in order to cross the border. However, the Palestinian authorities’ list changes. Nabulsi said US citizens were on that list Thursday, but not on Wednesday.

“If you were on that list and didn’t get to the border that day, then you have to hope that you’re on a future list,” he said.

The State Department did not immediately answer questions Thursday about why the Shafai children were not able to leave with their parents.

“It seems like everybody is passing the phone to somebody else, saying ‘we’ll circle back with you’ and nothing,” Hani Shafai said. “I can’t believe it.”

The family is working with the US Embassy, the State Department, and congressional representatives to “schedule an exit,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll be able to do it.”

Hani Shafai said his brother’s family has faced difficulty getting clean drinking water and they are now dehydrated. Many of them contracted the flu Saturday and although most are now feeling better, Hazem’s youngest child still has a fever and is throwing up. Hazem Shafai is also running out of diabetes medication, according to his brother.

More than 8,700 Palestinians have been killed in the war, mostly women and minors, and more than 22,000 people have been wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry told the Associated Press Wednesday.

On the Israeli side, 1,400 people have died, mainly civilians killed during Hamas’ initial attack. Palestinian militants also abducted about 240 people during their incursion and have continued firing rockets into Israel, according to the Associated Press.

