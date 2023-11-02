In TV debate, Amo and Leonard differ on assault weapons ban, ‘Bidenomics’

Leonard, a retired US Marine Corps colonel who lives in Jamestown, said his heart goes out to families who lost loved one in the attack, but he said, “I will not support a ban on any firearms of any sort.”

During a one-hour debate on NBC-10 , moderator Gene Valicenti noted that President Joe Biden is heading to Lewiston, Maine, on Friday in the wake of the mass shooting that killed 18 people, and he plans to renew calls for an assault weapons ban.

PROVIDENCE — Democrat Gabe Amo and Republican Gerry W. Leonard Jr. disagreed on issues such an assault weapons ban and President Joe Biden’s economic policies during their first TV debate Thursday night, five days before they square off in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District race.

He said the attack clearly involved a “mentally ill individual,” Robert R. Card II, whose body was found two days after Maine’s deadliest shooting.

“We have long known that we have a mental health issue in this country,” Leonard said. “We need to make sure that weapons and firearms don’t end up in the hands of people that should not have them. I believe in responsible gun ownership, but mentally ill — we need to prevent that. And we need keep it out of the hands of criminals.”

Amo, a former White House aide in the Obama and Biden administrations who lives in Providence, said his heart go out to the people of Lewiston, too. “But we can’t just have thoughts and prayers,” he said. “The time for that has come and gone.”

In the White House, Amo said he served as the president’s liaison to mayor in cities that had experienced mass shootings, such as Highland Park, Illinois, and Uvalde, Texas, that involved assault weapons.

“Why in our country, a great country, would we let the same thing happen over and over again?” he asked. “That is the definition of insanity. So to say that we should only attack the mental health challenges, to say that we should only focus on one form of violence, is us ignoring the common denominator. It is about time, and I would be a sponsor in Congress of an assault weapons ban.”

Leonard and Amo are competing for the congressional seat vacated by David N. Cicilline, a Democrat who sponsored a bill to ban assault weapons ban on the federal level. Cicilline stepped down in June to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

The candidates also articulated different views on “Bidenomics,” the nickname for the president’s economic policies and plans.

Leonard said that in talking to families and business owners in the First Congressional District, it’s evident that “Bidenomics isn’t working for the working families of the state of Rhode Island.”

The prices of food, gas, and prescription drugs are “through the roof,” he said. “And we all know we have a housing crisis in the state of Rhode Island. Rents in Providence have doubled over the past three years.”

Leonard said Biden won “a close election” and took that as “a mandate to pass every piece of legislation he could.” He said, “We saturated the economy with money, and when you have too much money chasing too few goods you get inflation.”

Amo saw the situation differently, saying Biden took office in January 2021 when the nation was reeling from the pandemic, the economy was “on the brink of real collapse,” and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol created instability.

But, he said, Biden and the Democratic Congress enacted the American Rescue Plan Act, which helped communities all over Rhode Island. He cited the “the bipartisan infrastructure law to rebuild our roads and bridge and invest in broadband, build out an electric vehicle network, invest water and sewer — real things.” He also cited the CHIPS and Science Act championed by US Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo, a former Rhode Island governor.

“I can see not everyone has felt the resurgence of our our economy, but we were in the depths,” Amo said. “Here in Rhode Island, we have a 2.6 percent unemployment rate.”

Leonard said that while the unemployment rates are low, “workforce participation levels are at a 25-year low, inflation is at a 25-year high, we have not seen this kind of interest rate increase since the 1970s, and worse yet, this tells you where the American family is right now, credit card debt is at an all-time high.”

When asked if he prefers Donald Trump or another Republican presidential candidate, Leonard said he will support whoever the Republican nominee is next year.

When pressed on whether he favors Trump or someone else, he said, “I think there are some good candidates. I have been impressed with Nikki Haley. I have been impressed with (Ron) DeSantis. There are a few others out there.”

Amo said, “Support for Donald Trump is disqualifying in this election. That does not reflect Rhode island values. We are talking about an insurrectionist, right? Someone who still doesn’t think he lost the election in 2020.” He said he doesn’t think First Congressional District voters would support someone “who is with President Trump.”

Leonard noted that nearly 200,000 Rhode Islanders voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election. “You can’t tell me that there are 200,000 extreme folks out there,” he said. “That is not true. Most Republicans fall in the middle, like John Chafee.”

Amo said, “My point is this: We all saw what President Trump did. It’s not mystery. A lot of the people who once supported him don’t support him any longer. So I am not painting everyone as extreme.”

But he said new US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, is “an election denier and someone is working actively for national abortion bans and working toward reversing same-sex marriage, that is something I can’t believe in. And that is extreme.”

Leonard noted Rhode Island passed a law protecting abortion rights in this state, and he said, “I am not going to D.C. to support a national abortion ban.”

He said he believes that most people are in the middle of the political spectrum, and he would stand up to extremes on both sides of the aisle in Congress. For example, he said he spoke out against Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville’s freeze on military promotions over the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.