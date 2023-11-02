Will Ferrell, Bob Kraft, and Gronk offer support to Lewiston in video messages before football game

“Tonight, two communities come together to celebrate a century-old tradition for the battle of the bridge,” Kraft said, referencing the cross-river rivalry between the squads. “Despite heavy hearts, football has always brought communities together. And never has that been more important than right now.”

Speakers in the messages, which played before the game between rivals Lewiston High School and Edward Little in Auburn, included New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Mac Jones, as well as former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and actor Will Ferrell.

Sports and entertainment luminaries recorded supportive video messages for the community of Lewiston, Maine that played at Wednesday night’s Lewiston High School football game, as the city continues to mourn those killed in the Oct. 25 mass shooting.

Kraft, directly addressing the spectators, said “we applaud you for supporting one another. And for all those playing in the game tonight, you already are champions. Please know that the New England Patriots are all rooting for you, and we love you and you have our compassion very, very much.”

Jones also offered words of encouragement.

“I understand that the twin cities are coming together tonight for the battle of the bridge,” Jones said. “Hope everyone has a great game, and my thoughts and prayers are with everybody. Go Pats.”

Gronkowski said he has been thinking of everyone in the city in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“And I’m sending my love,” Gronkowski said. “I just want to give a shoutout to the Lewiston Blue Devils and Edward Little Red Eddies. We all know you guys are rivals, and it’s going to be a huge game. And I just want to say, you guys are amazing, sticking together to stay strong through these tough times. Hope to see some Gronk spike videos. Play ball!”

A wide-eyed Ferrell, a former Saturday Night Live star known for his comedic roles, spoke to the significance of the rivalry between the two teams.

“Today’s the day,” Ferrell said. “Showdown. Lewiston versus Edward Little. Everyone’s going to be watching, everyone’s going to be talking about it. So let’s bring it onnnnn! Let’s bring it on like it’s Donkey Kong. Have a great game. Go! Fight! Win! Whatever that means.”

The crowd was also treated to a national anthem performance from folk icon James Taylor.

“He’s a proud New Englander,” public address announcer Bob Blanchette said as he introduced Taylor.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.