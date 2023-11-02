Will Ferrell, Bob Kraft, and Gronk offer support to Lewiston in video messages before football game

Sports and entertainment luminaries recorded supportive video messages for the community of Lewiston, Maine that played at Wednesday night’s Lewiston High School football game, as the city continues to mourn those killed in the Oct. 25 mass shooting.
Speakers in the messages, which played before the game between rivals Lewiston High School and Edward Little in Auburn, included New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Mac Jones, as well as former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and actor Will Ferrell.
“Tonight, two communities come together to celebrate a century-old tradition for the battle of the bridge,” Kraft said, referencing the cross-river rivalry between the squads. “Despite heavy hearts, football has always brought communities together. And never has that been more important than right now.”
Kraft, directly addressing the spectators, said “we applaud you for supporting one another. And for all those playing in the game tonight, you already are champions. Please know that the New England Patriots are all rooting for you, and we love you and you have our compassion very, very much.”
One more video in reference to tonight ... Simply amazing!!!!!— BlueDevil Athletics (@LHSBlueDevils) November 1, 2023
Thank you to Robert Kraft for taking the time to leave the Twin Cities a message of support
Hope to see everyone at the game tonight!!!!! pic.twitter.com/oy5o4QVhnX
Jones also offered words of encouragement.
“I understand that the twin cities are coming together tonight for the battle of the bridge,” Jones said. “Hope everyone has a great game, and my thoughts and prayers are with everybody. Go Pats.”
We have had a retired Pat's player ... how about Mac Jones sending us a video— BlueDevil Athletics (@LHSBlueDevils) November 1, 2023
This support is crazy!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xc3XZPsEzk
Gronkowski said he has been thinking of everyone in the city in the aftermath of the tragedy.
“And I’m sending my love,” Gronkowski said. “I just want to give a shoutout to the Lewiston Blue Devils and Edward Little Red Eddies. We all know you guys are rivals, and it’s going to be a huge game. And I just want to say, you guys are amazing, sticking together to stay strong through these tough times. Hope to see some Gronk spike videos. Play ball!”
The support for Maine and the Twin Cities has been amazing ... a great message from @RobGronkowski this afternoon about tonight's game!— BlueDevil Athletics (@LHSBlueDevils) November 1, 2023
Thanks for thinking of us during these difficult times. I think I might pass on the Gronk spikes tonight though😉 pic.twitter.com/2pMyzuKi7E
A wide-eyed Ferrell, a former Saturday Night Live star known for his comedic roles, spoke to the significance of the rivalry between the two teams.
“Today’s the day,” Ferrell said. “Showdown. Lewiston versus Edward Little. Everyone’s going to be watching, everyone’s going to be talking about it. So let’s bring it onnnnn! Let’s bring it on like it’s Donkey Kong. Have a great game. Go! Fight! Win! Whatever that means.”
A special thank you to Will Ferrell for thinking of our Twin City Community ... a smile & laugh is so good for us today! And yeah, there is a big football game tonight to bring us together! pic.twitter.com/VhA7I5vRI1— BlueDevil Athletics (@LHSBlueDevils) November 1, 2023
The crowd was also treated to a national anthem performance from folk icon James Taylor.
“He’s a proud New Englander,” public address announcer Bob Blanchette said as he introduced Taylor.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.