They like her. They want to vote for her. But even Nikki Haley’s fans doubt she can beat Trump.

For eight and a half months, Haley, 51, has been pitching herself as the antidote to the unholy mess that has consumed her party, and here in New Hampshire, it seemed like everything was coming together. After two strong debate performances, she had overtaken Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for second place in polls here and become enough of a threat that his super PAC was pouring money into attacks on her . Her fund-raising had strengthened, and outside in the hallway, her supporters predicted that the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas would highlight her experience as a diplomat.

“We need a new generational leader,” Haley said, “and we have to leave the baggage and the negativity and the chaos of the past.”

CONCORD, N.H. — Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley performed the political ritual of filing for the state’s presidential primary, then turned to the bank of cameras squeezed into the secretary of state’s office to make the central argument for her candidacy.

“She knows what she’s doing, it’s not on-the-job training, she’s got it,” said Mike Rountree, 79, a veteran from Stratham, N.H., who had come to cheer Haley on.

But behind Haley, hanging next to an autumnal arrangement of burgundy flowers and pheasant feathers, was a reminder of the limits of competence and convention. The secretary of state’s office is decorated with big matted photographs depicting the candidates of yore, and in the frame devoted to 2016, a shrugging former President Trump, standing at this very desk, hovers above the likes of Marco Rubio, Chris Christie, and Ted Cruz — the experienced politicians he easily vanquished seven years ago.

Many of Haley’s fans see her campaign as being bigger than her: She represents the possibility of taking their party back from Trump and Trumpism, restoring it to something like normalcy, and she feeds their fantasy with talk of banishing chaos and rejecting the isolationism Trump has embraced.

But, in interviews at six of Haley’s campaign appearances across two states last month, even some of her most enthusiastic admirers worried that, even though she once worked for him, their party was too far gone for anyone opposing Trump to prevail now — a sentiment shared by Republican strategists, too.

“She was Tea Party when Tea Party wasn’t cool, and then it kind of passed her,” said Chip Felkel, a South Carolina Republican political strategist who worked for both presidents Bush. “The party got in the crazy lane and went on by.”

Ida Grove, Iowa, is a city of 2,000 people about two and a half hours northwest of Des Moines that is incongruously dotted with castles and a half-scale replica of the HMS Bounty, all of which were built by a wealthy local businessman. And it is here that Haley bounded into an old-timey soda fountain on a Monday morning last month, perhaps without dwelling too much on symbolism of appearing in a landscape permanently reshaped by a rich man with a penchant for grandeur.

“Is everybody in? Because ya’ll are welcome to come in,” said Haley, hoping her voice would travel outside of the packed space and reach the two men absorbed in their own conversation, just outside the door, who politely declined.

There was another reminder of her long odds in the front row: Don Poggensee, 79, a retired corporate pilot who said he enjoys seeing the “wannabe” candidates, but is planning to back Trump, because he likes his tough stance on immigration.

“Nikki Haley could be a great vice president,” he offered.

Haley seems determined to tell voters they could do better. Her 35-minute stump speech braids talk of blessings with starker warnings about disorder and poor governance and a call for this country — and the president — to be the adult in the room.

She speaks often of chaos: The chaos of Republicans who spend too much, fail to win the popular vote, and toiled for weeks to pick a Speaker of the House; the chaos of Democrats who have been struggling to tame inflation or an influx of migrants at the border; the chaos of a world boiling over.

“You don’t chase Democrat chaos with Republican chaos,” Haley said. “We’ve got to pull it together, we’ve got to start focusing.”

She leans heavily on her work as Trump’s UN ambassador, although she introduces it as a laugh line about when she was offered the job: “My honest answer was, I don’t even know what the UN does. I just know everybody hates it,” she says. But she then pivots, depicting that credential as evidence that she alone is equipped to tackle the threats she sees to global democracy — Russia, China, Iran, and the nation’s southern border — with much more discipline than her former boss.

“What we need in a president,” she says frequently, “is someone who knows the difference between good and evil, who knows the difference between right and wrong.”

Criticizing other Republicans is how Haley got her start in politics, although she used to do it from the right. The way she tells it, she primaried an aging incumbent in the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004, alienated the party establishment once in office, and then in 2010 rode the wave of populist outrage — with Sarah Palin’s endorsement — to the governor’s office, defeating a field of more established politicians.

Once in office, she notched numerous conservative wins, although she is now trying to appeal to swing voters with calls to “humanize” the issue of abortion and take a measured approach to foreign policy.

In her view, the solution to global chaos is a more hawkish and focused United States, a direct rebuke of the isolationism that helped elevate Trump in the first place. In recent weeks, she has spoken forcefully in favor of continuing to fund Ukraine’s war with Russia that the right flank of her party has soured on. But just 28 percent of Republican voters support continued aid to Ukraine, according to a CNN poll — which means Haley is attempting the difficult task of trying to change voters’ minds.

“This whole mood has happened in the country, that it’s America first, it is America first,” Haley told the crowd in a smoky VFW hall in Rochester, N.H., a few days after her visit to Ida Grove. There, she carefully explained that American aid to Ukraine is an investment in deterring dictators and heading off a wider war.

“The way you do America first is with friends,” she added.

She rarely brings up Trump of her own accord, but she has sharpened her criticisms when asked about him.

“He keeps taking it back to what happened before. This is a dangerous world. I don’t want to hear him say how great Hezbollah is. I don’t want to see him congratulate the Communist Party anymore. I don’t want him hitting Netanyahu,” Haley said, reminding voters of his recent freewheeling comments before softening slightly.

“I think President Donald Trump was the right president at the right time,” she said at a town hall in Exeter. “I don’t think he’s the right president now.”

There is a strange, fatalistic quality running through Haley’s campaign events. Many of the voters who show up to see her — and who may very well vote for her — do not seem to think she can win the primary.

“In Iowa? No,” said Mark O’Tool, a retiree from a utility company who went to see Haley in Ida Grove, who said Haley is “probably” his first choice. Trump, he said, is just too popular here.

“Who knows,” said Mick DuBois, of Marshall, at another event later that day, “They’re so far out from the lead, it’s just hard to say whether they can get into the race at all.”

To some of them, Haley has become an avatar of what their party should be, and they are mystified and frustrated that the lane for her seems so narrow while the one for Trump and his MAGA-fueled chaos and isolationism is so wide.

Randy Olver, a lifelong Republican who has called himself an independent since 2016, was practically swooning after Haley’s Rochester event.

“We need to be very, very involved with our friends,” said Olver, who worries deeply about the GOP’s isolationist turn. He wrote in a vote in the 2016 presidential election and supported Biden in 2020 — and now he hopes Republicans unite around Haley, but worries it’s too late to stop Trump’s momentum.

“That’s the one thing I would love to have her come out a little stronger on,” he said, “in terms of how she’s different than Donald Trump.”

“It baffles me that there is an element, a large element, that’s so far to the right. I keep on looking at it, saying, what am I missing?” said Don Chase, 76, a retiree who used to sell safety systems at nuclear power plants and watched Haley speak at a town hall in Exeter, N.H. He did not vote in 2016 and backed Biden in 2020 because he was so disgusted by Trump.

On the trail, Haley says that being underestimated makes her “scrappy.” And she makes a special effort to convince her supporters that their votes will actually amount to something.

“Don’t complain about what happens in a general election if you don’t vote in this primary,” she said repeatedly in both New Hampshire and Iowa. “It matters.”

Haley’s rise in the polls this fall, after being stuck in the low single digits through much of the spring, has coincided with Trump seemingly solidifying his own lead — a dynamic that suggests she is gaining support not from his voters, but from those who were considering other Republicans.

Outside groups appear to be running out of ideas for how to stop the former president. The anti-Trump Republican Accountability PAC spent about $1 million on anti-Trump ads in Iowa over the summer, but it has since stopped.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to deal with reality,” said the group’s political director, Gunner Ramer.

Last month, a political action committee associated with the Club for Growth, a business-minded GOP group, told donors that it had tested dozens of different messages against Trump but all were ineffective, according to the New York Times.

Voters, elected officials, and donors are still hopeful they can defeat Trump if they unite behind a single alternative — but so far, there is limited evidence that the field is consolidating.

“Nikki is somebody who clearly has momentum and very well could be that person that we coalesce around,” said New Hampshire State Representative Mike Moffett, who suggested he was leaning toward supporting Haley, in an interview. But, he warned, “Time is running out.”

Moffett was speaking in a hotel bar in Nashua, where Haley and most of the other candidates had gathered for the First in the Nation Leadership Summit — a cattle call with a happy hour and hours of speeches that laid bare the field’s enduring chaos.

Haley’s supporters desperately want the other non-Trump candidates to drop out. They have one more idea about what would help Haley — although that, too, is well beyond her control.

“Somebody needs to get [Trump] in jail” said Chase, the voter who saw her in Exeter. “Somebody has to make it happen so he’s just not on the ticket.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood.