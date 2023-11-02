Hawley, Mayorkas get into heated exchange over DHS employee’s posts: ‘Your question is despicable’

The contentious eight-minute exchange between Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mayorkas began with Hawley focusing on statements that a DHS employee made on social media after the war began, including one that read, “[expletive] Israel, the government, and its military.” The staffer has since been placed on administrative leave.

Tensions flared at a Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday when a Republican senator pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about antisemitic comments posted by an employee amid the Israel-Hamas war, prompting pushback from Mayorkas over the implication the “odious” language represented the stance of the agency.

Hawley wrote Mayorkas a letter on Oct. 19 calling for the termination of the staffer, alleging the employee has “a documented history of making blatantly antisemitic, pro-Hamas statements.”

At the hearing, after Hawley drew attention to posts the employee made on Oct. 7, the day Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, the senator asked if such views are “typical of people who work at DHS.”

Mayorkas quickly fired back. “Your question, to suggest that that is emblematic of the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security, is despicable,” he said.

After being shouted at multiple times by Hawley, who asked if the employee had been fired, Mayorkas responded that the individual had been placed on administrative leave. The secretary declined to elaborate, saying he could not “speak to an ongoing personnel matter.”

But Hawley did not relent, raising his voice as he continued to ask about the status and background of the employee, claiming that Mayorkas has “employees who are celebrating genocide.”

Mayorkas, who had remained mild-mannered during the combative questioning but grew visibly frustrated as Hawley interrupted him, offered an emotional response when he was granted a minute to respond, touching on his own heritage.

“Number one. What I found despicable is the implication that this language, tremendously odious, actually could be emblematic of the sentiments of the 260,000 men and women” of the DHS, he began.

Then Mayorkas, who is Jewish, addressed what he called the “adversarial approach” taken by Hawley in the hearing, saying he found the Missouri Republican’s “tone to be entirely misplaced.”

“Perhaps he doesn’t know my own background,” Mayorkas said. “Perhaps he does not know that I am the child of a Holocaust survivor. Perhaps he does not know that my mother lost almost all her family at the hands of the Nazis.”

“I find it to be disrespectful of me and my heritage,” he continued.

Mayorkas concluded his remarks by adding that he did “not expect an apology.”

Hawley attempted to continue his questioning, but Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, said “we need to move on.”

Watch the exchange:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.