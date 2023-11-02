Man charged with killing Tupac Shakur in Vegas faces murder arraignment without hiring an attorney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The former street gang leader charged with orchestrating the 1996 drive-by killing of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas is expected to plead not guilty Thursday to murder, amid questions of whether he’ll hire a defense lawyer or a judge appoints a public defender.

Duane Keith “Keffe D” Davis, who is described as the only person still alive who was in the vehicle from which shots were fired that night, killing Shakur, is due for arraignment in a Nevada courtroom despite losing his bid to hire local defense attorney Ross Goodman.

Goodman spoke for Davis outside court two weeks ago, saying that prosecutors lack key evidence and witnesses to the killing committed 27 years ago. The attorney didn’t give a reason Wednesday why Davis couldn’t hire him.