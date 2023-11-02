Putting ‘genocide’ on signs protesting war is reckless and offensive

As someone who, in past years, has had a close affiliation with both the Boston Workers Circle and the Jewish Community Relations Council, I’m very familiar with the views of both sides in the current dispute between them (“Jewish social justice group resigns from Jewish council,” Metro, Nov. 1).

However, putting those issues aside, what I would like to address here are the deeply offensive “Jews Against Genocide” signs that some rally attendees are seen holding up in the photo accompanying the article in Wednesday’s edition.

Like many members of the Jewish community, I am saddened and appalled by the large number of Palestinian civilians who have lost their lives as a result of Israel’s seemingly indiscriminate bombing in its justifiable goal of defeating Hamas once and for all.