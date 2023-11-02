To meet climate goals, it’s all about making the transition

How can we get there? Congress could pass the BIG WIRES Act , which requires the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to establish minimum interregional transfer capacities . Regional grid operators would have to submit transmission upgrade plans and complete construction by December 2035.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine says that “perhaps the single greatest risk to a successful energy transition during the 2020s is the risk that the nation fails to site, modernize, and build out the electric grid.” The Energy Department estimates we need 66 percent more transmission lines by 2035 to meet US clean energy goals ( “US gives big boost to N.E. power,” Business, Oct. 31).

Many parts of the country have minimal capacity to share electricity with neighboring regions. New England’s regional grid gets a D+ in interregional transmission planning and development in an analysis from Americans for a Clean Energy Grid. More transfer capacity would allow regions to share electricity, avoiding blackouts during extreme weather. Areas with cheap clean energy would be able to export it to more expensive areas, lowering utility bills, and areas with excess energy could sell it to areas that need it, reducing wasted energy.

We need federal coordination to fix the grid.

Linda Lancaster

Plymouth

The writer is group lead for the South Shore and Cape chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby.





It’ll take carrots and sticks to make utilities change their business models

Thank you for Macie Parker’s detailed analysis of efforts to encourage utilities to transition from natural gas to climate-friendly alternatives (“Is there life after gas?” Business, Oct. 26). The main point is important: The shift away from fossil fuels will require a careful transition, but this is not an excuse for inaction. Shifting the companies’ business models and accounting for unintended consequences are essential. It seems the Legislature is on the right track. Of course, the devil will be in the details.

One thing is clear: Getting investor-owned utilities to change their business models will require that legislators and regulators use both carrots and sticks. There is no time to waste.

Christopher M. O’Keeffe

Marlborough