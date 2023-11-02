This time, it’s Lewiston: When police departments obscure the truth, public trust falters

Residents in Maine’s second largest city aren’t just mourning and burying friends and family as they wrestle with the deep unease that lingers after a mass shooting. They’re living with the terrible and still-unfolding knowledge that the shootings at a bowling alley and a bar might have been prevented.

Now that Governor Janet Mills of Maine has pledged to form an independent commission to investigate last month’s mass shootings in Lewiston, perhaps her constituents will finally get what they deserve — an unvarnished accounting of why law enforcement had multiple warnings but did little to stop the troubled man who massacred 18 people on Oct. 25.

But as is too often the case, people seeking answers and explanations instead got the typical police hagiography from their elected officials. In the opening remarks of her first press conference after the massacre, Mills praised law enforcement officers who, “in the face of danger, responded swiftly, selflessly, and with great bravery.”

Even when true, such effusive comments can come off as an preemptive attempt to inoculate officers from criticism about their response or ensuing investigation. But those questions began as soon as Robert R. Card II’s body was found two days after the shootings.

Maine authorities twice searched for Card at the Maine Recycling Corporation in nearby Lisbon, where he once worked, but overlooked its overflow lot. Only after the plant owner’s suggestion did a Maine state police tactical team search trailers on the lot and find Card, who reportedly died by suicide.

After that discovery, reporters pressed police on why they failed to make contact with Card months before the shootings despite warnings about his deteriorating mental state and threats of mass violence. Documents obtained by the Globe through a public records request revealed that Card’s ex-wife and 18-year-old son told the Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Department in May that Card had been hearing voices and exhibiting paranoia. They also informed authorities that Card had retrieved up to 15 guns he kept stored at his brother’s home.

Even more alarming, the US Army Reserve unit in which Card served alerted the sheriff’s department in September that Card was “going to snap” and “commit a mass shooting,” a threat he made to fellow reservists.

When confronted with this information at a later press conference, Mills got testy and told reporters to “lower your voice please, I’m not here to argue . . . . That’s not what we do in Maine.”

Here’s what also wasn’t done in Maine: Police never spoke with Card despite two wellness checks at his home in September, records show.

Of course, mistakes are made. But they are exacerbated by conflicting and misleading statements that erode trust in police and public officials.

Clearly, Maine officials learned nothing after the debacle that followed the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers in May 2022. In a press conference, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas lauded law enforcement, especially their “quick response” to the tragedy.

“As horrible as what happened [was], it could have been worse,” he said. “The reason it was not worse is because law enforcement officials did what they do. They showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire.”

The more than 370 responding officers did no such thing. Reports revealed that whether those officers were standing outside the school or in its hallways, they failed to act for 77 excruciating minutes. Huddled in two classrooms, children and their teachers dialed 911 and died waiting for help that would never come.

That should have been a cautionary tale for any public official and member of law enforcement speaking publicly after a tragedy. But in Maine, those early days followed the same truth-averse pattern of dither and dodge when inconvenient facts began to intrude on public relations and reputation-building.

I’m not saying that law enforcement officers don’t have a difficult and dangerous job. But there were too many warnings about Card to have police fail to follow up in a manner that could have prevented a slaughter. And a vital part of their job is being truthful when they get it wrong. There’s nothing untoward about a mayor or governor making it clear they don’t have all the answers about how police behaved before, during, or after a crime. But, in the absence of those answers, nor should they rush to heap praise on officers for doing the exact job they are paid to do.

“A cornerstone of the ability to heal is to know the truth — in this case, the facts of what happened on that tragic night, of the months that led up to it, and of the police response to it,” Mills said about forming the independent commission.

That step in a wounded state’s healing can only be achieved if Maine officials are fully committed to follow every hard and self-indicting truth wherever it leads.









Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.