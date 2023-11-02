Bob Knight was a brilliant basketball coach. I saw the good and the bad.

We will start there, but we cannot possibly stop there. Knight, who died Wednesday at age 83, was equally famous for his boorish behavior as he was for his superb basketball coaching. The complete Knight package was quite complex. The simple fact was that though he tried to hold everyone in his orbit accountable — players, coaching staff, administrators, and media — the one person conspicuously absent from his scrutiny was Bob Knight.

We will start with the accomplishments. Bob Knight won a then-record 902 games as a college basketball coach at Army, Indiana, and Texas Tech. He won three national championships at Indiana. In 1975-76, his Indiana squad was the last undefeated men’s NCAA championship team. He was coach of the 1984 Olympic gold medal-winning men’s team.

Advertisement

I experienced it myself. In our first meeting, he aired me out for a column I had written. That was about two hours before the 1976 championship game in Philadelphia. He twice made angry phone calls to my house. On the flip side, he once wrote me a letter complimenting me on something I had written. And then there was the time he went to bat for a fellow coach in a very impressive manner.

The 1993-94 Boston College Eagles were in the East Regional in Miami and their next opponent was going to be Indiana. I contacted Knight for a preview piece. During our conversation he asked me what was going on with BC coach Jim O’Brien, who was having difficulty getting a new contract from director of athletics Chet Gladchuk.

”Are you going to be at the press conference Thursday?” Knight asked. I said yes. “Here’s what I want you to do. You ask me a question about BC. I’ll take it from there.”

I did so, and Knight went to work.

Advertisement

“A lot of people around the country ask me who would be a good candidate to coach their team . . . and if I was going to hire a coach today, Jimmy O’Brien is the guy I’d want to talk to,” said Knight. “I mean, here’s a guy who went 1-15 with those kids as freshmen and he works with them and keeps them going hoping one day will be your day. And that day is here for Boston College.”

Knight was right. He had done his homework. The Bill Curley gang was indeed 1-15 in the Big East as freshmen and now were in the Sweet Sixteen. And they did defeat Knight’s team before losing to Florida in the Elite Eight.

That was the Good Knight. I had been entertained by a charming Knight for an evening of dinner and conversation in Indianapolis two years earlier. It was a night of storytelling and good cheer that his critics could never have imagined.

But none of that justifies some of the things he did or said. He was a profane, my-way-or-the-highway coaching dictator. Tough-minded kids such as Quinn Buckner could take it, and they benefited from his vast technical knowledge. Many others could not, and there were many transfers in an era where they weren’t as prevalent as they are today. The man was a brilliant X’s-and-O’s coach. But he was not easy to play for.

He had celebrated public incidents, such as a confrontation with a police officer in Puerto Rico during a Pan-Am tournament and a stupid chair-throwing tantrum that caused an ejection. We will never know how many disturbing internal incidents there were.

Advertisement

Bob Knight pitched a chair across the floor during a February 1985 game against Purdue — one of many public outbursts. Angela Gottschalk/Associated Press

After winning his third title in 1987, Bob Knight the Ogre became much more of the story than Bob Knight the Coach. Many of the seasons at Indiana and, later Texas Tech ended with his players seemingly happy it was all over, rather than sad they wouldn’t be playing anymore. They were simply worn out. The coach was relentless. He never shifted gears, and he had no Plan B. “Whatever had worked with Quinn Buckner, was going to work for you, you little $#*&%!”

He was basically the Emperor of Indiana, accountable to no one, until a man named Myles Brand became president of the university. Alarmed that it had come to light, with video evidence, that Knight had choked a player named Neil Reed at practice, Brand issued a “no tolerance” edict directed toward his men’s basketball coach. When Knight became involved in a silly incident with a student, who had addressed him by yelling, “Hey, what’s up, Knight?” Brand fired him.

It was all so avoidable, but that was always the problem with Knight. He would go to Texas Tech, where he would get that record 902 (since eclipsed by his protégé Mike Krzyzewski), and where he would take his team to a Sweet Sixteen.

Ever stubborn, Knight railed against Brand for years and refused all invitations for a triumphant return to Bloomington, Ind., until finally relenting in 2020.

Advertisement

I don’t know what else they’re planning, but there is one song that must be played at any memorial for Bob Knight. Cue up Sinatra, because if anyone ever relentlessly did it “My Way,” it was Robert Montgomery Knight.

Bob Knight (left) appeared with his former player, Isiah Thomas, during a rare public event in 2020. Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.