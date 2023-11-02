Bruins pour on pressure late, but need shootout to top Toronto

At the other end, Jeremy Swayman stopped Michael Nylander and Auston Matthews to secure the win for Boston (9-0-1). It was a good finish to a game that saw the hosts lose a two-goal lead by surrendering two goals just 63 seconds apart in the second period.

DeBrusk, who earlier scored his first goal of the season, flipped a shot over Ilya Samsonov’s blocker, and Coyle beat the Toronto goalie through the five-hole to set the stage for victory.

Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored shootout goals to propel the Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the Maple Leafs Thursday night at TD Garden, extending the best start in franchise history.

Swayman finished the night with 33 saves, but didn’t have to make one in overtime, as the Bruins dominated the 5-minute extra session. Thanks to a full power play, the Bruins had a 5-0 shot advantage in OT, but Samsanov made all the stops, finishing with 38 saves.

Matt Poitras continues to be greeted with not-so-kid gloves by his veteran opponents.

Thursday night it was graybeard Mark Giordano — he of the 19 years in the NHL — who decided to test Poitras’s mettle. The Toronto defenseman rubbed Poitras into the glass and then took a roundhouse swipe (he missed) at the youngblood, who responded with a shove before going after the puck.

Pastrnak, Poitras’s right wing for the night, responded to the rough stuff by belting Morgan Rielly with a board-rattling body check by Ilya Samsonov’s net.

The bodies and the pucks were bouncing around for the first 15 minutes, but nobody could dent Samsonov or Jeremy Swayman.

Oskar Steen had Boston’s first tester, ripping a screaming slapper that Samsonov muffled.

John Tavares had the Maple Leafs’ best chance when he blasted one off the back wall behind Swayman and collected his rebound. With the net open for a heartbeat, Tavares couldn’t connect as Swayman dropped his left pad and closed the door.

The Bruins broke the scoreless tie on one of the prettiest goals of the season.

Danton Heinen dove to nudge a puck to Mason Lohrei at the point. Playing in his first NHL game, Lohrei made a veteran play, sidestepping pressure, and dishing to Brandon Carlo.

Carlo kept his focus on Samsonov before sliding a no-look pass to Pavel Zacha, who snapped a one-timer into the open net with just 1:09 left in the first period.

It was the kind of play Lohrei demonstrated all summer and if he was still at Ohio State, he’d have received a bunch of Buckeye helmet stickers.

Morgan Geekie nearly lit the lamp off a nifty James van Riemsdyk set-up from behind the net. Geekie’s bid snuck under Samsonov’s glove, but he got it with the pad.

Jake DeBrusk finally broke through early in the second to double the Bruins’ lead. The snake-bitten right winger slid a pass up the slot to Marchand, who had a step on his defender. He shoveled a shot at Samsonov that was kicked right to DeBrusk, who never stopped skating and tapped it in for his first tally of the season at 1:36 of the period.

After killing off a Pastrnak tripping penalty, the Bruins started showing signs of fatigue — and the Leafs pounced.

Mitch Marner cut the lead in half when he was able to dance around Carlo and send a riser past Swayman’s glove at 6:31 of the second.

The Bruins nearly got their two-goal cushion back when Lohrei sent Zacha in alone, but Samsonov snuffed out the attempt.

The Leafs then turned up the heat and hemmed the Bruins in their own zone for an extended stretch.

Calle Järnkrok dug the puck off the boards and centered it to Matthews, who one-timed a frozen rope just under the crossbar to even things at 7:34. It remained 2-2 at the second intermission.

The Maple Leafs held a 27-25 shots advantage after two periods, including a 14-4 edge after falling behind by two.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.