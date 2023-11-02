Chloe Heitman, No. 14 Acton-Boxborough make statement in Division 1 girls’ volleyball win over No. 19 Methuen

“It’s about us being aggressive, being confident in ourselves, knowing we can do cool stuff like that,” said Heitman, a junior hitter. “We’re all about being a cool team. Doing stuff like that makes us really happy.”

The 14th-seeded Revolution came out strong and never relented, earning a 25-20, 25-12, 25-16 home win over No. 19 Methuen in the first round of the MIAA Division 1 girls’ volleyball tournament on Thursday at Acton-Boxborough High.

Chloe Heitman rose for a statement kill, saw the defense shoot it right back, and sprung back up for an even more powerful slam in the second set. The message it sent was clear: Acton-Boxborough is claiming the momentum.

Heitman notched 14 kills for A-B (12-6), and was complemented by senior middle hitter Sarah Sahagian (nine kills).

“Sarah Sahagian had her best match all season,” said A-B coach Darren Gwin. “It’s really exciting to see her do that at the perfect time. She did an awesome job today, she was dominant for us.”

Even though getting more players involved at the net is something the team started working on recently, Sahagian was ready for an increased role and thrived in it.

“We worked really hard in practices recently,” Sahagian said. “Getting everyone involved in our communication has been great. It’s a full team effort getting everyone involved.”

Sophomore setter Heloisa Bitencourt made the adjustment seamlessly, making a point to push out balls to the outside for Heitman, and dishing higher passes to Sahagian to let her attack the block since she knows she can.

“They really stepped up,” Bitencourt said of her hitters. “It felt great to have everyone ready. Whoever I would set, they were ready to come and kill it. We were playing hard with intensity and it felt great to keep it up. I really liked it.”

In the first and second sets, A-B’s serving caught the Rangers (13-8) off guard, giving the Revolution early leads of 7-2 and 5-2. Despite a 5-1 deficit in the third, it was arguably the most dominant set the Revolution had, recording kills or blocks on 11 of their last 16 points.

“This was, [for us] seniors, our last home game,” said Sahagian. “I’m really glad that it happened the way it did.”

Andover 3, Plymouth North 0 — Adrie Waldinger (12 kills) and Jessie Wang (11 kills) powered the attack for for the sixth-seeded Golden Warriors (18-3) in a sweep of the 27th-seeded Eagles in a first-round win. Wang had 11 digs for Andover and Sowol Lee dished out 29 assists and had six digs.

Bishop Feehan 3, Concord-Carlisle 0 — Julia Webster’s 21 kills, 10 digs, and 1 ace powered the No. 8 Shamrocks (19-3) to the first-round decision. Charlotte Skulte chipped in with 7 kills and 1 ace.

Division 2 State

Dartmouth 3, Hingham 0 — Aliana Strozik had 14 service points and 28 assists, and Haley Jenkins tallied 10 kills to give the No. 9 Indians (17-4) the first-round win.

Oliver Ames 3, Minnechaug 0 — Claire O’Rourke (16 kills, 13 digs) and Clare Kavolius (35 assists) led the No. 8 Tigers (14-5) to a first-round win. Sarah Hilliard added 15 kills, and Addyson Smock had 10 kills.

Division 3 State

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Ashland 0 — Vivian Castano notched her 2,000th career assist with 27 on the night for the No. 11 Dolphins (12-9) in the first-round win. Marian Eaton (12 kills, 2 blocks), Juliyana Hristova (9 kills, 2 blocks), and Ellen Swanson (25 digs) also contributed for Dennis-Yarmouth.

Newburyport 3, Apponequet 0 — Olivia Foley notched eight kills and two blocks in a first-round win for the No. 10 Clippers (14-7).

Division 4 State

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Monument Mtn. 0 — Morgan Etna (11 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 block) and Hannah Ciriello (14 assists) led the hosting No. 8 Generals to the first-round win.

Joseph Case 3, Bethany Christian 0 — Hannah Storm notched 16 kills and Jayna Surrell added 30 assists, lifting the sixth-seeded Cardinals (17-4) to a first-round win over No. 27 Bethany Christian (7-6).

Division 5 State

St. John Paul II 3, Innovation Academy 1 — Rosanna Sullivan had 6 aces, 9 kills, and 15 digs, and Zlata Alioshka notched 2 aces, 2 kills, 18 assists, and 9 digs to power the No. 24 Lions (12-4) to the first-round win.

Boys’ soccer

Division 1 State

North Andover 4, Diman 0 — Wyatt Sanchez scored twice and William Slayton provided two assists for the No. 22 Scarlet Knights (12-3-4) in the preliminary-round victory.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 5, Bishop Feehan 1 — Will Baltas (2 goals, 1 assist), Liam Heneghan (1 goal, 2 assists), and Dan Lau (1 goal, 1 assist) led the offense in a preliminary-round victory for the No. 26 Pioneers (10-7-2).

Division 2 State

Woburn 1, Worcester North 0 — Senior captain Matt Balleani scored in overtime to lift the No. 30 Tanners (4-10-3) to the preliminary-round victory.

Girls’ soccer

Division 1 State

Beverly 1, North Andover 0 (SO) — Emma Fitzgerald, Jenna Schweizer, Sam Fogarty, and Avery Fogarty each scored their attempt in penalty kicks and Clara Kostro made two saves on three chances in the shootout as the No. 31 Tigers (7-9-3) used a 4-1 advantage to win the preliminary-round contest. With the victory, the Tigers snap a nine-game losing streak in the playoffs and will face second-seeded Bishop Feehan (16-0-1) in the first round.

Division 3 State

Foxborough 6, Notre Dame (Worcester) 0 — Erin Foley scored three goals and Maddy Luck supplied four assists as the No. 26 Warriors (7-12) cruised to a preliminary-round win. The Warriors draw No. 7 Nipmuc (14-2-2) in the first round.

Newburyport 10, Norfolk Aggie 0 — Aoife Tykulsky (3 goals, 2 assists), Alexis Greenblott (2 goals, 3 assists), and Ana Lynch (2 goals) powered the No. 22 Clippers (12-4-3) to the preliminary-round win.

St. Mary’s 7, Revere 1 — Sophie Skabeikis and Bella Owumi each scored twice in a preliminary round victory for the No. 24 Spartans (11-6-2).

Nonleague

Joseph Case 28, Millis 15 — Jack Orton threw for 138 yards and three touchdown passes for the Cardinals (4-4) in a nonleague win in Swansea. Braden Bibeau caught six passes for 81 yards and a score in support of Orton for Case.

Masconomet 21, Malden 0 — Jack Fabiano scampered for a pair of touchdowns and Ashwin Prassad added a score as the Chieftains (2-6) rolled to a nonleague win.

Melrose 35, Whittier 8 — Connor Brophy tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass and scampered for TD runs of 10 and 1 yards, powering the Red Hawks (7-2) to a nonleague win.

Whitman-Hanson 14, Medfield 0 — Cam Beltramini scrambled for touchdowns of 9 and 43 yards, lifting the Panthers (4-5) to the nonleague win.

Correspondents Joe Eachus, Mitch Fink, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, and Mike Puzzanghera contributed to this story.









AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.