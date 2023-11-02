Craig Breslow promises Red Sox are ‘going to be competitive next year’

“It’s not about selling the team, it’s about having great players,” said Werner. “Generally, you need players who have high WAR to be a winner. Raffy Devers is a star that will be with us for a long time, but you need to complement with other talent. One of the great players of this last postseason was Adolis Garcia , right? What was he, designated for assignment by two different clubs? I sometimes say that baseball’s somewhat confounding, but obviously when you look back, you need to have stars.”

According to team chairman Tom Werner , who along with principal owner John Henry was on hand for Craig Breslow’s introductory news conference at Fenway Park on Thursday, you need top-flight talent to contend for a World Series.

The Red Sox know they must start to win again after yet another last-place finish in the American League East.

Advertisement

Breslow, however, had somewhat of a different idea.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s an interesting question in that it’s a bit circular,” said the Sox’ new chief baseball officer. “Typically, World Series teams have players that perform particularly well and they can create their own stardom. So, I think in some respects, it’s kind of a chicken or egg argument. There are certain constraints we have to deal with. We have to deal with roster constraints. We’ve got limitations to the active roster. What we’re trying to do is consolidate or activate talent to the extent that we possibly can.”

Some of what Breslow said mirrored the vision of former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Under Bloom, the pursuit of consistency, sometimes, unintentionally outweighed the pursuit of quality. Adding roster depth, developing minor leaguers from within, certainly is a recipe for winning. But when it is the main recipe for success, the quality and on-field product can take a hit.

Advertisement

Breslow, though, will ultimately be judged on winning no matter his philosophy.

“We know that we have to be competitive next year,” he said. “We’re going to be competitive next year.”

Positions to fill

The Red Sox have positions to fill after letting go third base and infield coach Carlos Febles and pitching coach Dave Bush. Manager Alex Cora said the search is still in its early stages, considering the club just hired Breslow.

“We were very patient the last few weeks understanding that somebody was going to be in charge, and with Breslow running the show now, we’ll talk to him and see what he thinks,” said Cora. “That his strength. It’s pitching. He has a great view. He has a good understanding of what he wants.”

Former big league pitcher Andrew Bailey, who most recently was the pitching coach of the Giants and is a close friend of Breslow, will likely be considered.

The Red Sox struggled defensively and on the mound this past season.

“I can guarantee you that they will be working with somebody next year,” Cora said of Febles and Bush. “In our situation, we’re kind of looking for a different voice.”

Offseason of change

With a new head of baseball operations often comes change. The Red Sox have a loaded front office, and Breslow on NESN had this to offer on the status of some of those positions:

“Certainly, there will be difficult conversations coming. I think it’s important to get fresh perspective, and turnover at times can bring that. But I also think it’s important to be deliberate and intentional to how you approach those things. There are people who have been here for a really long time and have been successful here for a really long time. I think the best approach that I can take is to understand the landscape before making sweeping changes.”

Advertisement

Silver Slugger finalists

Triston Casas and Devers were named American League Silver Slugger finalists at their positions. In his first full season in the big leagues, Casas hit .263/.367/.490 with an .856 OPS, 24 home runs, and 65 RBIs. Devers batted .271/.351/.500 with an .851 OPS and a team-leading 33 homers and 100 RBIs . . . Pitcher Justin Garza was outrighted to Triple A.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.