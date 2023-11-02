Dartmouth football pinning its hopes in Division 3 playoffs on a trio of talented juniors

Dartmouth enters the Division 3 statewide tournament as the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Doherty Memorial (7-1) this Friday at 7 p.m.

The 20-year-coach and 1985 Dartmouth alum hoped that combining those playmakers with an experienced offensive line and defense would create the right recipe for another successful season, and was rewarded with the program’s first 8-0 regular season since 2016.

Entering the season, Dartmouth head coach Richard White knew he had a talented trio of juniors at the skill positions.

The road back to Gillette is a minefield with talented teams throughout the D3 bracket, but there is a chance that juniors Jackson Hart, Ray Gramlich, and Markus Andrews can lead Dartmouth back to the state finals for the first time since the program won consecutive D4 Super Bowls in 2014 and 2015.

“It’s nice that we have a mix of juniors and seniors, so that [Hart, Gramlich, and Andrews] don’t have to lead the team,” said White. “They lead by their ability. If you watch our practices, the seniors run the show and the juniors follow suit.”

“With them having the season they’re having, it will be great to have the three of them back next year, knowing that the system is in place for all three of them to thrive.”

Hart is among the regional leaders with 20 total touchdowns (11 passing, 9 rushing) and he’s passed for 639 yards with just one interception on 65 attempts. Andrews is a versatile threat with 393 rushing yards, 223 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns, and Gramlich is the hammer between the tackles with 789 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns through eight games.

Setting the table is a senior-laden offensive line led by Mick Figueiredo, Josh Carreiro, and Jason Martin, who shifted from fullback to right tackle this season upon request.

“It’s big for a kid, when you think you’re a running back, and want to be a fullback, to really do what’s best for the team,” White said of Martin, the son of defensive coordinator Mike Martin.

“That’s probably the difference in how we’re doing this year. It really sent a message to the rest of the team. When he did that, the whole tone changed.”