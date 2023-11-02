Notre Dame will join BU, Harvard, and Merrimack in Belfast for next year’s Friendship Four hockey tournament

The Friendship Four, the midseason men’s college hockey tournament played in Belfast, will have even more of an Irish flavor next season.

Joining Boston University, Harvard, and Merrimack in the November 2024 tournament will be Notre Dame, organizers announced Thursday. It will mark the second tournament appearance for BU, which lost the championship game to Union in 2018. Harvard, Merrimack, and Notre Dame will be participating for the first time.

Three of the four teams — BU, Harvard, and Merrimack — reached the NCAA tournament in 2023, while Notre Dame saw its streak of six straight appearances snapped last year.