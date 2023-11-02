Harvard men’s hockey team experienced a talent drain but has plenty left

The quintet of skaters combined for 73 goals and 109 assists last season, while Gibson went 18-7-2 with a 2.25 goals against average and a .919 save percentage for a Harvard squad that went 24-8-2, finishing second in the ECAC and qualifying for the NCAA tournament.

But once the 2022-23 season was completed, juniors Sean Farrell and Alex Laferriere , as well as sophomore Matthew Coronato also decided to sign NHL contracts and forgo their remaining eligibility.

The Harvard men’s hockey team knew there would be some roster turnover after last year, with seniors Henry Thrun , John Farinacci , and goalie Mitchell Gibson among those headed for graduation.

That’s not to say this year’s Crimson are bereft of talent. There are 11 NHL draft picks on the squad, led by junior captains Zakary Karpa (Rangers, sixth round in 2022) and Ian Moore (Ducks, third round in 2020).

“We still have a lot of talent,” said Karpa. “I think we’ll be fine when it comes to scoring. It just has to come together sooner than later.”

That was not the case in last Friday’s season opener at Dartmouth, when the Crimson mustered just one goal on 26 shots and settled for a 1-1 tie. Harvard would get the extra point in the shootout, but only after defenseman Jack Bar scored in the 18th round.

“It was crazy,” said Harvard coach Ted Donato. “I think it’s the longest shootout I’ve ever witnessed or been a part of. It was pretty incredible.”

Senior Derek Mullahy, a Scituate native, started in goal and made 25 saves. Sophomore Aku Koskenvuo, a fifth-round pick of the Canucks in 2021, also may see time in net.

The Crimson will rely on their netminders until they figure things out offensively, as well as the defense, which will be led by Moore, who hails from Concord, as well as Bar, a 2021 fifth-round pick of the Stars.

Against Dartmouth, Moore was paired with Ryan Healey, a sophomore from Hull drafted in the fourth round by the Wild in 2021. Bar skated with freshman Matthew Morden, who was taken by the Coyotes in the fifth round in 2022.

Sophomore Joe Miller is the Crimson’s returning leading scorer, having amassed 13 goals and 15 assists as a freshman. The sixth-round selection of the Maple Leafs in 2020 centered the first line in the opener, skating with freshmen Ben MacDonald and Ryan Fine.

MacDonald, a third-round pick of the Kraken in 2022, is the son of Lane MacDonald, the 1989 Hobey Baker winner for Harvard’s national championship squad, of which Donato was a member.

“Our focus is on getting better as a group and playing together and playing the best we can,” said Donato. “There’s nothing other than playing the games that will give younger guys experience.

“I think there’s a good, positive energy amongst the group. I think everybody’s excited to come together as a group and see how much we can improve.”

Harvard will play Princeton in its home opener Friday, followed by a game against defending national champion Quinnipiac Saturday.

Celebrating Celebrini

The honors are flowing in for Boston University freshman Macklin Celebrini. On Wednesday, he was named Hockey East Player of the Month after scoring eight goals, tops in the nation, in six October games. A few hours later, the 17-year-old was named the national Rookie of the Month. Leading all first-year players with 11 points, Celebrini has recorded at least 2 points in five of BU’s six games, scoring a goal in all but one.

“His game away from the puck for a young kid is really, really good,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “He’s going to continue to get better. As a center in our system defensively, there’s a lot of reads you have to make, so he’s still sorting that out a little bit., but you see him improving in that area every week.”

The Terriers, ranked ninth by USCHO.com and eighth by USA Hockey/The Rink Live, will be in for a top 10 battle this weekend when they host North Dakota (3/4) for a pair of games at Agganis Arena, beginning Friday at 7 p.m.

Tending to business

UMass Lowell is getting outstanding goaltending, with junior Luke Pavicich (2-1, 1.63 GAA, .946 save percentage) and senior Henry Welsch (2-1, 1.64, .946) putting up nearly identical numbers.

Welsch was in net Saturday night, recording a career-best 46 saves in a 1-0 win at UConn as the River Hawks improved to 4-2. They’ll need more performances like that this weekend when they take on Boston College in a home-and-home series beginning Friday at Conte Forum.

The 5-1 Eagles are averaging 4.33 goals per game and moved up in the polls to No. 1 in the country after sweeping Michigan State last weekend.

High-level meetings

Speaking of rankings, there are some intriguing Hockey East matchups this weekend. UNH (15/16) entered the top 20 this week for the first time this season. The Wildcats will play a home-and-home series with Providence (7/9) beginning Friday at the Whittemore Center.

Maine and Merrimack are both ranked 20th by USA Hockey/The Rink Live. The Black Bears travel to North Andover for a pair of games at Lawler Rink. UMass (18/18) hosts Northeastern Friday.

