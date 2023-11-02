‘I know what it takes to win here,’ says a confident Craig Breslow in his Red Sox introduction

“I understand that some of you will see me as another Ivy League nerd with a baseball front office job,” said Breslow, who, like his predecessor Chaim Bloom, attended Yale. “It’s true. I am that.”

Breslow, who previously served as the Cubs’ director of pitching/assistant to the president and general manager, acknowledged that part of his background is in line with that of many other MLB general managers.

However, Breslow believes he has what sets him apart from his now-rival executives.

“I’m also a 13-year big leaguer and a 2013 Boston Red Sox World Series champion,” said Breslow, alluding to his playing days as a journeyman reliever. “And I know what it takes to win here, and I’m willing to make the hard decisions necessary to deliver.”

Breslow leaned heavily (and confidently) into his playing days during his introduction. He leaned heavily into his feel for what it means to be a player.

Similarly, he drew on his Connecticut roots, saying that he understands how much New England fans care about winning. At the same time, he didn’t deviate from his analytically driven and process-oriented approach. He even used a phrase that Bloom favored during his tenure: long-term sustainability.

“That unwavering commitment to building a sustainable winner is a position that I share with John [Henry], with Tom [Werner], Alex [Cora], and the rest of the front office,” said Breslow. “And it’s one that we will pursue relentlessly by building around an exciting young core, by aggressively pursuing the development of our players, including those at the major league level, and by deploying our players in a way that creates the most favorable matchups possible.”

When asked if the club will spend this offseason in the pursuit of getting back to being competitive, Breslow didn’t give much of an answer.

“I know that we have to build out our major league roster,” he said. “I think that there are multiple ways to get there and our job is to take as comprehensive a look as we can at all possible paths there.”

Later on, Breslow said he doesn’t foresee the Sox pinching pennies if there is a player they want.

Breslow will have oversight of the club’s baseball operations, and he plans on hiring a No. 2 to serve as general manager. That, though, isn’t the center of attention, Breslow noted, adding that the most prudent path would be for him to evaluate the organization’s landscape before pursuing his ideal candidate.

“This last week,” he said, “has kind of been an exercise at not just hitting the ground running, we’re trying to hit the ground sprinting and get up to speed as quickly as possible.”

The high turnover rate at the top of the Red Sox’ baseball operations department has certainly been an issue, with the last three failing to make it to Year 5. That, in part, is what led some candidates to decline the opportunity to even interview.

Yet Breslow always found the Red Sox gig appealing, and he saw an opportunity for himself toward the latter part of the hiring process.

“I saw the desirability of this job,” Breslow said. “I have immense respect for the people who have done this job, and for the candidates who were in contention for this position. My hope all along was that my candidacy was held in high esteem, but I didn’t really know until I kind of got pretty far in the process.”

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy met with Breslow in October for lunch in Newton at Johnny’s Luncheonette, but it wasn’t until the last couple of weeks of the seven-week search that Kennedy knew he had his guy after speaking with Werner and Henry, who both were present Thursday.

“We felt that Craig was not only talking about the theme of being a consistent winner, but that he has a vision of how we can execute a plan in an expeditious way,” said Werner. “He’s talked a little bit, obviously, about his experience in pitching, but he had very specific ideas about how to not just acquire new pitching, which of course is important, but how to develop the pitching that we have in our system and make them excellent.”

Breslow will have a full slate beyond just pitching. Though he sat in on trades while with the Cubs, the Red Sox will be his challenge. One that he believes he’s up for.

“I grew up 2½ hours away from here,” he said. “In a lot of ways, I was coming home.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.